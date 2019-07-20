If you like cars of any kind then the second Midlands Humane Society Wags & Wheels Car Show is for you.
This fundraising event for homeless animals will be held on from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8, at Thunderbowl and McCoy’s Bar & Grill, 1900 Madison Ave., in Council Bluffs.
There will be vintage vehicles, hot rods, powerful trucks, classic models and sporty ones, too. Last year was so successful, we can’t wait to see what everyone will bring to show in 2019.
Classes for cars this year are: Sports Car, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, GM, Mopar, Ford 2000 and newer, GM 2000 and newer, Mopar 2000 and newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign. Trophies will be given for first, second and third place in each of the above categories.
We will also offer five “Best of” trophies in the following categories: Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Custom and Best Interior.
Don’t forget, this is a family friendly event. Besides dozens of great cars, there is also lots to do for the whole family. With the convenience of having an air-conditioned building, there are indoor restrooms, bowling, and an arcade.
We will have adoptable animals just in case you are thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family. The crowds will be entertained with live music and McCoy’s will provide great food and drink specials.
Dozens of amazing raffle prizes will be on hand to tempt your senses, with all proceeds coming back to provide care for shelter animals.
Car registrations can be made before the date of the event by picking up a registration form at our office, 1020 Railroad Ave., during business hours (Monday to Friday noon to 6 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). You can also head to our website, midlandshumanesociety.org, to obtain one online.
Registrations can be made on the day of the event; but they must be completed by 11 a.m. to be considered for any awards. Each car can enter for just $20, and if you complete your registration by Aug. 31, you will receive a collectible Wags & Wheels Car Show shirt.
Sponsorships for the overall event and trophies, as well as raffle prizes are still being sought. If you would like more information, please contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
Are you searching for some amazing animal fun this weekend? Look no further than Pick-a-Pooch at the Ralston Arena, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.
Amazing animals from local shelters will be available for adoption and lots of specialized pet products from vendors will amaze you. MHS will have kittens and dogs available to visit and maybe bring home to join your family.
This event is free to enter.
MHS Pet of the Week are brought to you by our Presenting Paw Sponsor, The Cimino Family:
Hunter might win the award for being the sweetest dog on the adoption floor. This 4-year-old neutered male is a German Shepherd mix and seems to be a “go with the flow” kind of guy. He is very well behaved and seems to get along with just about everyone.
Are you looking for trouble? Well, we think you’ve found it. Trouble is a handsome 5-year-old neutered male and his size is as big as his personality. Trouble loves attention and he will be a great fit for someone looking for a constant companion. He is currently living with a few other male cats and is doing very well.
Stevie is a black and white, 7-year-old spayed female Jack Russell terrier. She can be a bit territorial and dog selective, seeming to prefer smaller dogs over larger ones. She has been around children, but supervision is always a must.
Apricot is officially our longest cat resident, after arriving as a stray in December. This 2 and a half-year-old spayed female shorthair is very quiet, laid back and a little shy. She would love to be a part of a home with little commotion, where she can keep your lap warm and just relax.
Come see all these great animals today. Don’t forget, we always have cats and/or kittens at PetSmart in Council Bluffs, along with small animals, too. If you’d like to donate dry cat food, we are running very low. Brands preferred are Purina Pro Plan or Iams, so we can keep a consistent diet for our feline residents.
