Wednesday welcomes the 2019 Westfair at the Westfair Amphitheatre, 22984 Highway 6 in Council Bluffs.
The front gates are free to enter and the fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, ending with a livestock auction July 29.
The arena activities are free with a Westfair membership, which is $30 for adults or $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Non-member costs are $10 per adult, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and younger are free.
Scheduled events include:
Tuesday
8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA horse and llama show
Wednesday
Throughout the day — The entry of all 4-H and FFA static exhibits and livestock
5 p.m. — Midway carnival rides
6 p.m. — Manzini magic show
7 p.m. — Honorary fair board presentations in the show ring
7 p.m. — Westfair Queen coronation in the show ring
Thursday
7:30 a.m. — Dairy and goat show
10 a.m. — sheep show
2, 4 and 6 p.m. — Manzini magic show
3 p.m. — Poultry show
3 p.m. — Working exhibits
3 and 5 p.m. — Marson hypnotist in the community building
4 p.m. — Master gardeners container gardening in the community building
4:45 p.m. — Master gardeners Make and Take in the Mick Ryan garden
5 to 7 p.m. — Free pony rides
6 to 9 p.m. — Midway Carnival rides wristbands are available for $20
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series Truck and Tractor Pull in the arena
Friday
7:30 a.m. — Swine show
8:30 a.m. — Rabbit show
2 to 6 p.m. — LEGO in the community building
2, 4 and 6 p.m. — Manzini magic show
3 p.m. — Breeding heifer, cow/calf, bucket and feeder calf
4-H buckets of junk art in the community building
3 and 5 p.m. — Marson Hypnotist in the community building
5 to 7 p.m. — Free pony rides
5 to 9 p.m. — Midway Carnival Rides
7 p.m. — Figure 8 Races in the arena
Saturday
7:30 — Market beef show
8 a.m. — Open class registration begins at the community building west door
9 a.m. — Cat and small pet show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MX practice day at the MX track
4-H buckets of junk art in the community building
1 p.m. — Midway carnival rides begin
1, 3 and 5 p.m. — Marson Hypnotist in the community building
2 to 5 p.m. — Free pony rides
2 to 6 p.m. — LEGO in the community building
2, 4 and 6 p.m. — The Manzini Magic Show
3 to 5 p.m. — Bingo by Treynor Legion and Optimists
5:30 p.m. — Dog show
7 p.m. — ATV 180 Horseshoe Drag Races in the arena
Sunday
8 a.m. — Barnyard 5K walk/run
10 a.m. — Cloverbuds pet show
10 a.m. — Westfair Motocross race on the MX track
11: 30 a.m. — Southwest shootout district champion show
11:30 a.m. — Antique vintage tractor display
12:30 p.m. — Share the fun
1 p.m. — Myers pedal pull for kids
1, 3 and 5 p.m. — Marson Hypnotist in the community building
2 to 5 p.m. — Midway Carnival RIds Wristbands are $20
2 to 5 p.m. — Free pony rides
2, 4 and 6 p.m. — Manzini Magic Show
3 p.m. — Myers pedal pull for adults
3 p.m. — Style show
4 p.m. — Apple pie fundraiser
4 p.m. — Westend Optimist Club old tyme heritage contest
7 p.m. — Demo Derby in the arena
Monday
noon — 4-H livestock auction featuring champions
