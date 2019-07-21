Wednesday welcomes the 2019 Westfair at the Westfair Amphitheatre, 22984 Highway 6 in Council Bluffs.

The front gates are free to enter and the fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, ending with a livestock auction July 29.

The arena activities are free with a Westfair membership, which is $30 for adults or $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Non-member costs are $10 per adult, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and younger are free.

Scheduled events include:

Tuesday

8 a.m. — 4-H/FFA horse and llama show

Wednesday

Throughout the day — The entry of all 4-H and FFA static exhibits and livestock

5 p.m. — Midway carnival rides

6 p.m. — Manzini magic show

7 p.m. — Honorary fair board presentations in the show ring

7 p.m. — Westfair Queen coronation in the show ring

Thursday

7:30 a.m. — Dairy and goat show

10 a.m. — sheep show

2, 4 and 6 p.m. — Manzini magic show

3 p.m. — Poultry show

3 p.m. — Working exhibits

3 and 5 p.m. — Marson hypnotist in the community building

4 p.m. — Master gardeners container gardening in the community building

4:45 p.m. — Master gardeners Make and Take in the Mick Ryan garden

5 to 7 p.m. — Free pony rides

6 to 9 p.m. — Midway Carnival rides wristbands are available for $20

7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series Truck and Tractor Pull in the arena

Friday

7:30 a.m. — Swine show

8:30 a.m. — Rabbit show

2 to 6 p.m. — LEGO in the community building

2, 4 and 6 p.m. — Manzini magic show

3 p.m. — Breeding heifer, cow/calf, bucket and feeder calf

4-H buckets of junk art in the community building

3 and 5 p.m. — Marson Hypnotist in the community building

5 to 7 p.m. — Free pony rides

5 to 9 p.m. — Midway Carnival Rides

7 p.m. — Figure 8 Races in the arena

Saturday

7:30 — Market beef show

8 a.m. — Open class registration begins at the community building west door

9 a.m. — Cat and small pet show

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — MX practice day at the MX track

4-H buckets of junk art in the community building

1 p.m. — Midway carnival rides begin

1, 3 and 5 p.m. — Marson Hypnotist in the community building

2 to 5 p.m. — Free pony rides

2 to 6 p.m. — LEGO in the community building

2, 4 and 6 p.m. — The Manzini Magic Show

3 to 5 p.m. — Bingo by Treynor Legion and Optimists

5:30 p.m. — Dog show

7 p.m. — ATV 180 Horseshoe Drag Races in the arena

Sunday

8 a.m. — Barnyard 5K walk/run

10 a.m. — Cloverbuds pet show

10 a.m. — Westfair Motocross race on the MX track

11: 30 a.m. — Southwest shootout district champion show

11:30 a.m. — Antique vintage tractor display

12:30 p.m. — Share the fun

1 p.m. — Myers pedal pull for kids

1, 3 and 5 p.m. — Marson Hypnotist in the community building

2 to 5 p.m. — Midway Carnival RIds Wristbands are $20

2 to 5 p.m. — Free pony rides

2, 4 and 6 p.m. — Manzini Magic Show

3 p.m. — Myers pedal pull for adults

3 p.m. — Style show

4 p.m. — Apple pie fundraiser

4 p.m. — Westend Optimist Club old tyme heritage contest

7 p.m. — Demo Derby in the arena

Monday

noon — 4-H livestock auction featuring champions

