Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the Interstate 29 interchange near Crescent, Iowa, closed at 10 p.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a press release.
I-29 in the area was closed Friday morning and is expected to remain closed over the weekend.
The department said the best source of information on state and U.S. highway and Interstate closures is 511ia.org.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie, Fremont, Harrison and Mills Counties because of flooding along the Missouri River, which enables state resources to be applied to flood response there.
The flooding is the result of heavy rainfall across areas of Nebraska and South Dakota earlier in the week that sent runoff into the Missouri River.
