The Council Bluffs Lions Club is hosting a unique “garage sale” to help raise money for southwest Iowa flooding victims.
The sale will be held Friday and Saturday at the home of Mary Hume, 416 Oakland Ave., a longtime member of the club.
Now retired from a career in real estate, Hume for many years purchased antique and collectible items locally for dealers in the Kansas City area.
“What we’ll be selling at the garage sale is unusual stuff that I’ve collected over the years,” Hume said. “It’s an eclectic collection of high quality antiques and collectibles.”
Items that will be for sale include furniture, glassware, paintings, books, wicker furniture sets, quilts and hand-made items, a piano cover as well as some unusual items such as an African fertility symbol and a unique hand-beaded German-Jewish calendar from 1862,
Hume said last week that many of the items are priced “at garage sale prices,” well below their current market value.
“It’s an opportunity for people on limited budgets to purchase some nice items for their homes or apartments or dormitory rooms,” she said, “while they are helping people whose lives have been impacted by this year’s flooding.”
She said the international and state Lions organizations have already given about $30,000 for flood relief in southwest Iowa, much of it in the form of gift cards and grocery cards for residents of the Tabor and Sidney areas.
Hume said hours for the garage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
