The latter half of the week promises decent weather for the beginning of December.
Today, skies are going to be sunny with temperatures as high as 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The lowest temperature in the forecast is tonight, with a brisk 25 degrees and slight wind.
On Friday, mostly sunny skies will repeat, but the high should be about 36 degrees.
The upper 40s come back this weekend, but with lower temperatures into the evening and night.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.