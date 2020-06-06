No chances of rain this weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight the temps will only drop down to the low 70s with a southeast wind.
Wind gusts tonight could reach as high as 26 mph.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
