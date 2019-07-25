Westfair goers who showed up for opening night Wednesday were rewarded with magic, carnival rides, animals, 4-H and the Westfair Queen coronation.
This year, there were five competitors for the Westfair crown including: Addison Fischer, Meghan Funk, Mariah Cain, Makenzie Putnam and Casey Black.
Fischer was named Miss Citizenship and Miss Congeniality.
Cain was named the 2019 Westfair Queen, with Funk as the first runner up and Putnam as the second runner up.
“I was happy to be able to represent Westfair this week and have a good time,” Putnam said.
The crowd echoed this sentiment showing support for each contestant.
“I feel ecstatic. I am so, so happy for Mariah,” Funk said.
Although Funk said she did not know Cain before the competition, she was glad Cain won. She said Cain had answered a lot of her questions about the process of competing for queen.
“It was so fun, and the interview only made me a better person and prepared me for college,” Funk said.
Cain was surrounded by community members, family and friends after the coronation to take photos, share hugs and shake hands as the new Westfair Queen of 2019.
“I just want to say thank you to my 4-H club Garner R.O.C.K.S., without you guys I wouldn’t be here,” Cain said.
Prior to the coronation ceremony, Don Weilage and Byron Menke were both honored and named in the Westfair Hall of Fame, by Westfair board treasurer Rick Killion.
The 2018 Queen Danielle Elliot of Minden also spoke right before the announcements began.
“The joys and opportunities I’ve had this past year was something I never saw coming,” Elliot said. “I can not express my gratitude enough.”
Away from the stage where the coronation took place, crowds milled around Westfair’s other entertainment offerings. This year, a superslide was added as a ride to the fair.
The rest of the fair looked energetic as attendees got food and refreshments, watched a magic show, checked out vendor booths, and the 4-H exhibits.
This year, peacocks were one of the animals shown after a two-year absence.
“I think the fair is very organized and has the necessary things for your animals,” said fifth-grader Chloe Thomas, who also participates in 4-H.
The fair continues today with events scheduled through the weekend.
