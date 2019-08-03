No matter what you call him or her, mixed breed dogs can be wonderful additions to your home.
Many people refer to them as a “Heinz 57” breed. It’s important to include the “57” as a reference to the number of secret and unknown ingredients that make up this special sauce. When used to describe animals (most often dogs) the term “Heinz 57” means the dog is a mutt of unknown or mixed breeds and not a purebred. National Mutt Day, which was celebrated this past Wednesday, on July 31, and again on December 2, focuses on the mixed breed dogs that sometimes get overlooked.
National Mutt Day brings attention to the many great mixed breed dogs in need of homes. Whether your dog is from a famous breeder or your local shelter, he or she adores you in a way that can’t be expressed in words. There is nothing wrong with wanting a purebred dog or even a designer dog (hey, we’ve all got our thing). Some people argue that since most mutts weren’t born with a silver spoon in their mouths or wear a diamond studded collar, they love their rescuers even more and truly appreciate being saved.
The following examples offer a few theories on why “Mutts” make the best pets. Mixed breeds may have better health as these dogs have hit the genetic lottery. The blending of genes may help fight deficiencies by providing healthier gene sequences from other breeds. Think of it this way: the smaller the gene pool, the less healthy the genes. Your mutt, on the other hand, has a sampling from all over, adding to the dog’s overall lifespan and well-being.
Often passed over for their pedigreed cousins, mixed breed dogs end up at a pet shelter more frequently and they tend to wait longer before getting adopted. Today is the last day to adopt a dog from Midlands Humane Society for half-price. All applications must be approved prior to adoption.
How can you help mixed breed dogs? Adopt one. Getting any dog is a big responsibility, but a mixed breed might be healthier, happier, better behaved — and live longer than a purebred of the same age. You can also donate to your local shelter.
Did you know that as of Aug. 1, the Midlands Humane Society was caring for over 180 cats/kittens and over 50 dogs, plus a few small animals? That’s a total of over 230 animals that need food, treats, medicine, litter, vaccines, blankets, spay and neuter surgeries. And let’s not forget love and attention. MHS relies on the generosity of kind supporters to donate much of the food that is consumed by shelter pets.
If you have seen our posts on Facebook, you may wonder why we ask for specific types of higher-quality food. Most of the animals that come to us are already lacking in proper nutrition. By giving them the most wholesome food possible, it gets them on the right foot to a healthier life, it helps calm their tummies and produces less waste (which, if you’ve ever cleaned a messy kennel) is something you can certainly appreciate. You can also volunteer to help clean the shelter, socialize the cats and walk the dogs. The volunteer process starts by heading to our website and clicking on the volunteer tab.
Wags & Wheels Car Show is quickly approaching. Register your vehicle today in person at 1020 Railroad Avenue or at midlandshumanesociety.org. For just $20, you can show off your car in style at Thunderbowl on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m. Free T-shirt to all registrants if received by Aug. 31. We will have food and drink specials, raffles, live music, animals and awesome cars.
MHS Pets of the week, brought to you by Urgent Pet Care:
Rizzo is an outgoing 1-year-old spayed female Beagle mix ready for her new home. She is looking for an active family that has time to commit to daily exercise and training.
Adorable Lexi is a 2-year-old spayed female Lab mix who is a little shy but should easily come out of her shell with a patient owner.
Calling all German Shepherd lovers – come see Brutus, an adorable 1.5-year-old neutered male looking for a home that can provide daily exercise and training. He is a big boy with a big personality and loves to play and is eager to learn.
Crash is a 4-year-old neutered male Akita mix who arrived back in February. He had a rough start to life but that has never wavered his playful personality. Crash is active, intelligent and loyal. He loves to be busy, learn new things and he is looking for a house (not an apartment) with older kids and no cats/small dogs.
