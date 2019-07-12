Omaha can now get a look at the king penguin chicks that were born at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in mid-March.
The chicks — whose gender is uncertain — have been placed on display in the Antarctic penguin habitat in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium.
These offspring had a decidedly male influence. Each was reared by a male penguin, according to zoo officials. Generally females king penguins care for chicks.
The zoo is keeping the chicks in a pen where they will stay until they molt their non-waterproof down feathers and gain their juvenile plumage.
They weigh 26 and 32 pounds, a piece.
The zoo has a population of 24 king penguins: 13 males, nine females and the two chicks.
As of June 2018, the North American population of king penguins was 283 individuals in 15 institutions.
