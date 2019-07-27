DeAnn Nelson, Council Bluffs Animal Control Officer No. 4, has two main passions in life. Animals and yarn.
Dee (as she’s often called) grew up with lots of pets. She fondly remembers a chicken named “Crap A Lot” and a guinea pig lovingly called “Goober Pig.”
She’s the baby of six children and her father, Leon C. Nelson, was a huge inspiration for her career choices. He was a well-known Council Bluffs police officer, who patrolled the streets by motorcycle and later retired as traffic captain. In his spare time, he tinkered with carpentry and helped maintain a local bowling alley and car wash.
This imposing “tough guy” possessed a soft side and an even bigger heart. It was at the car wash where he rescued a trapped young sparrow and brought it home to raise in a bird cage in their family’s kitchen.
Like most people who find their way into a career with animals, the interest starts young, so it’s no surprise that Dee took her entire summer earnings from a job working for the YMCA — $120 — not a bad sum for the time — and bought a horse at age 13. What did she name the horse, you ask? Whiskey. She claims it was due to his handsome coloring and not the drink.
She and a friend rented pastureland, shared expenses and can reminisce over the best memories of a carefree youth riding horses around the countryside.
With dreams of becoming a veterinarian, she soon had to find another calling as “mathematics” was not a friend. Not to be discouraged, she quickly discovered other means to keep her dream of working with animals alive. She groomed horses, managed barns, and was a veterinarian assistant at the Animal Emergency Clinic.
Some people delve into animal care because they prefer working with animals over humans. Not so with Dee. She loves to converse with two-legged creatures as much as the 4-legged ones and can charm even the most disgruntled soul.
She put that charisma to work when she became an EMT Basic with the Fire Department in Crescent, Iowa. Yet it was an alarm clock that rang 21 years ago, where she prepped herself for her first day in a new career with Council Bluffs Animal Control and she continues to enjoy the adventures this position offers.
As with any career, there are positives, negatives and misperceptions. For Dee, the positives are clear and always in the forefront — the desire to help all animals in a wide range of situations.
What people don’t often realize is that animal control officers help as many people as pets. For instance, there are occasions where animal control officers bring donated flea and tick control products to the woman who just lost her job and money is tight, yet she has two dogs to care for.
Or the elderly gentleman who had a neighborhood stray give birth to five kittens under his front porch and needs assistance safely removing them. Then there’s the family with three children who are found to own too many pets living among subpar conditions and professionals need to be brought in to help everyone in the household.
As for negatives…Dee quickly says roaches. Big ones. The kind where you need to tuck your pants into long socks so you can avoid any of the crawly creatures from climbing where the sun doesn’t shine.
She says that cases of animal neglect and hoarding cases are difficult. And Dee will never understand the rationale of leaving pets in hot cars. She says, “There’s no excuse for that. Just leave your pets at home.”
A common misperception is that animal control wants to take people’s pets. Quite the opposite is true. They want to keep pets at home with their owners, as long as they’re properly being cared for. They also don’t enter yards to “take” pets to the shelter. Believe us, most shelters have many animals in their care and don’t need to go looking for more.
Dee will be the first to admit that the first few months of her new job were tricky. You learn a lot by simply doing. She chuckles remembering having to chase down a beaver that needed to be relocated.
“It was not a graceful scene,” she recalls.
One of the biggest positive changes to the field of animal control has been the creation of social media. All the online opportunities have helped tremendously in the last decade or so. Pictures posted of lost and found animals and shelters promoting their pets via Facebook and Instagram really do help home more pets.
Asked where she likes to unwind during a vacation, she provided two answers depending on if she brings her fur babies or not. Without pets, the answer is Aruba. If she’s bringing pets — she would go anywhere to camp where the family can be surrounded by trees, rocks and water.
And if she could own any animal in the world, Dee reports that she’s completely happy with what she has now, which are horses, dogs, cats, and chickens. So, what’s the secret to human/animal bliss? Dee says, “Trust that you don’t get the pet you want; you get the pet you need.”
As with any career, the best armor is our attitude. Animal control officers must think quickly on their feet and have the ability to diffuse a tense situation.
Dee often digs down deep to shift her personality from ‘good cop’ to ‘bad cop’ when necessary. Her motto is “Swim as fast as you can, for as long as you can and save as many as you can…and you have to let the rest go.”
And in the end, that’s all any of us can do and feel like we’ve lived a pretty productive life. She also admits that one can never own too much yarn.
Don’t forget to get your vehicle registered for the second Wags & Wheels Car Show held at Thunderbowl on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m. Sponsorships are still available; contact Kori at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Domino, a Terrier mix and Bobo, a Doberman mix are two senior gentlemen looking for a forever family. They are 15-year-old boys wanting to join a laid-back home.
They need a person who can dedicate resources and time to provide care for the rest of their lives. These guys are a bonded pair and must go home together. Don’t be fooled, they still have some spunk in their step!
Mutey is an adorable 1-year-old spayed female ready for her new home. She is very friendly and, as a bonus, even gets along with other cats!
Poor George was abandoned at this former home but that hasn’t dampened his spirit. This 10-month-old guy likes attention and has been living in a cat colony, so he appears to enjoy spending time in the company of other feline friends.
Come see these animals and all their friends at MHS today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or through the week from 12 to 6 p.m.
