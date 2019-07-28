Continuing Westfair activities this weekend, the fair has seen an increase in animals.
On Saturday, 4-H students showcased various animals, including a beef show and cat and small pet showcase.
“I’ve been showing cats for four or five years,” said 2019 Westfair Queen Mariah Cain.
She finished the cat class competition and was ready to compete in the costume contest later that day. Her 2-year-old male cat was dressed as a taco.
Sierra Hagar, sixth-grade member of Garner R.O.C.K.S., said this was her first year showing her cat.
“We got the cat, and we thought it was a good idea to show them for the fair so we can try something new,” Hagar said.
Westfair saw the number of a few show animals increase this year.
The numbers of goats have increased from over 30 to over 40, according to Tina Murdoch, Westfair 4-H Horse Club leader and goat superintendent.
Murdoch said the number of pigs has increased as well.
“That was quite a big jump and really impressive,” Murdoch said. “The kids worked really hard and do a good job.”
Murdoch said she was involved with 4-H when she was in high school and is now a club leader despite her children no longer being involved.
“I think it’s important for kids to have something good like this to be involved with,” she said.
The 4-H beef show also took place Saturday morning.
Thirty eight individuals participated in the Senior Market Beef Showmanship. Twenty one individuals participated in the Intermediate Market Beef Showmanship and 21 also participated in the Junior Market Beef Showman.
“This is the first time I’ve been to the fair in a while. It’s a beautiful morning. I’m retired so I thought I better come out and watch it,” a spectator said.
Kyle Moss was awarded with Champion Rate of Gain and Reserve Champion Rate of Gain.
Casey Black won Champion Rate of Gain per Day of Age, and Connor Brummett won Reserve Champion Rate of Gain per Day of Age.
