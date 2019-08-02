The Cutler House at 524 Clark Ave. was built in 1914 with features of the Queen Anne style as well as the Craftsman style that began in California and made its way to the Midwest around 1905.
The house has a hip roof with cross-gabled ells, a front porch that has been enclosed, wood shingles and a porte-cochere with a sleeping porch on the second floor.
Besides a new kitchen and bathroom, the interior of the house remains the same. On the exterior, the open porch has been enclosed, the house has been painted — with any damaged wood shingles replace with identical shingles — and windows replaced in the same style as the original windows.
The house was built for Dr. William A. Cutler, a dentist. Dr. Cutler was born in LaPorte, Indiana, in 1886 and came to Council Bluffs at age 15 with his family. He was the son of Lewis Cutler and the brother of L. Henry Cutler, who founded the Cutler Funeral Home in 1901.
Dr. William A. Cutler began the practice of dentistry in Council Bluffs in 1913. He died of pneumonia at a local hospital in 1951. He and his wife, Florence (Quick) Cutler, had a son William Jr., and a daughter, Mary Louise.
William Cutler Jr. purchased the house from his parents in 1951. In 1957, he assumed ownership of the funeral home business from his uncle, L. Henry Cutler. William Cutler Jr. and his wife, Darlene, were the parents of four children: Bill, Beth, Kate and Michael.
Two generations of the Cutler family lived in the house for more than 100 years until purchased by McGinn in 2015. Through the years, the three owners have made possible an efficient contemporary use of the property while remaining faithful to its historic, architectural and cultural values.
