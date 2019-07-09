Culver’s will try to cook up some support for Special Olympics Iowa during the ButterBurgers and Badges event next week.
This year’s benefit will run from 4 to 8 p.m. July 16 at the restaurant at 3245 S. 24th St. in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs Police Department officers will serve customers, and all tips will go to Special Olympics Iowa. In addition, $1 from every regular Concrete Mixer sold on July 16 will be donated to Special Olympics. Some restaurants will have canisters out to collect donations throughout July.
Hundreds of dollars were raised during Council Bluffs’ inaugural event last year, and organizers hope to increase that this year.
Diners may have an opportunity to meet a Special Olympic athlete at the event, according to Rachel Bosworth, marketing and event coordinator for Special Olympics Iowa. It has become a popular fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa, she said.
“Last year, we had 32 stores participate, and this year we have 34 stories,” she said.
Statewide, the event raised more than $17,000 for the organization last year, she said.
It started with a few Culver’s locations, Bosworth said.
“We worked with the one in Sioux City, and they also have done this in Iowa City (and Coralville) with a couple Culver’s over there — so that’s kind of how we got started,” she said.
The benefit helps support Special Olympics events and equipment throughout the state, Bosworth said.
“We have over 16,000 athletes in Iowa, so we provide competitions, uniforms, programs and play dates,” she said.
