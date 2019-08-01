Pottawattamie Arts Culture Entertainment brought South America, Asia and the Mediterranean to the Bluffs through art and culinary techniques last week.
The camp “Art Thyme Around the World” taught participants, ages 7 to 9 and 10 to 12, about these cultures through healthy regional cuisines and artistic mediums at Iowa Western Community College.
The camp hosted 26 children — with multiple names on a waitlist.
“This is a ‘legacy program’ inherited by PACE, however, the second year for this particular camp,” said Rachel Schott, marketing and office manager for PACE.
Four full scholarships were provided by private donation and offered to two students in each age group.
Each day of the three-day camp children in the 10- to 12-year range began their day with a culinary experience before switching to art, and the 7- to 9-year age range did the opposite.
Chefs Jess Dolson and Whitney Jarzynka led the multicultural experience.
“I thought the camps went pretty well. The kids had a lot of fun,” Dolson said.
Dolson said the idea was to use foods seen locally like corn, tomatoes, black beans, tortilla shells and sushi and talk about how they’re used in different cultures.
“Each day focused on a different region,” Schott said.
Monday focused on Mexico and South America with Talavera pottery and Mayan sun symbols.
The menu included fresh corn tortillas, black beans and quinoa salad with tomatoes and avocado.
Tuesday campers made a Japanese zen garden, Japanese kirigami and learned how to write their name in Japanese, celebrating Asian cultures.
Food included makizushi, fresh vegetables, doufu, vegetable stir fry and Thai iced tea or “cha yen.”
The Mediterranean was the camp’s final destination Wednesday.
The participants drew Attican human figures and created replicas of ancient Grecian architecture.
Hummus, fresh veggies, Greek salad, eggplant and tomato sauce with Israeli couscous, was their menu to share with parents and other students later that day.
Parents were invited from 2:40 to 3:15 p.m. to see three days worth of creations and taste the Mediterranean food.
PACE hopes to expand summer camps once moved into the new building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.