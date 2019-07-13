SOLAS would like to thank Omaha Gives for once again sponsoring their wonderful fundraising event. We also want to thank everyone who made a personal donation or a group donation to SOLAS during this fantastic event.
Cindar is a quiet but playful kitten who was born in April. She’s all dressed up in a short black dress. When something is going on around her, she just has to check it out and, of course, become involved. She loves to play with her siblings and to interact with adults and children. But, she also doesn’t have any trouble entertaining herself.
Cheddar, a stunning red-headed tabby cat and Cinder’s brother, is fearless and friendly. He’s always been the first to investigate when something new and exciting is going on. Cheddar was quite a bit larger than his siblings and has had very strong and protective instincts when it came to them. He’s always anxious to get to meet and know anyone who comes to visit. He loves to play with other cats and people, but he also has no problem entertaining himself. Cheddar is a very soft spoken fellow who doesn’t hiss or growl but will say “meow” and, of course purr.
Moose, a handsome white baby with stunning black accents, came to SOLAS as a “bottle baby” orphan with his sister Molly. They are about 11 weeks old and they’re all ready to move into their “furever” homes. Moose has already been neutered, is current on shots, wormed and microchipped. He’s, of course, a sweetheart, playful and loving kitten who enjoys following his foster Mom around to, of course, help her. Bottle babies very typically love their humans who have taken care of them since their birth. Moose and Molly would love to be adopted together, but they can also be adopted without each other if necessary.
SOLAS cats and kittens are available for adoption at Petsmart in Council Bluffs during normal store hours.
