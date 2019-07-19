AVOCA — The Pottawattamie County Fair started out strong Thursday, with more than 350 attendees coming out on the first day, despite the hot weather.
“You think the heat would keep people away,” said Bud Beedle, retired Iowa State University Extension worker and farmer.
Temperatures approached 100 degrees, putting western Iowa in an excessive heat warning, including Pottawattamie County, according to the National Weather Service.
However, the summer heat did not deter fairgoers.
A variety of activities awaited the crowds, including animal shows, food, photography and more.
“I’ve come (to this fair) my whole life,” said Avoca native Jeff Harder.
Harder said he had come to the fair this year since his grandkids were involved. This year in particular he said the amount of participation and the feel of the fair was noticeably different, and he wasn’t alone in that feeling.
Beedle also said he had noticed a big change in the fair this year, especially with more young people involved.
This was also the first year food trucks and cornhole games were added.
Food trucks included Wood Fire Pizza, Barrel Smoke BBQ and other eatery options.
With the cornhole games, also came the Iowa Corn Trailer.
Outside the truck were different stickers, bags and other items themed around corn, and a cornhole game which was themed around the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Inside was information on corn and corn farmers in Iowa. This was the first year for the trailer in Pottawattamie County as the truck is on its third trek around different county fairs, football games, schools and the Iowa State Fair, according to Mike Finarty, educator with the Iowa Corn Trailer.
“The trailer is approximately 40 feet wide to educate people why we use corn,” Finarty said.
Cornhole was a fun activity they also brought for kids and families, he said.
Thursday night was the only night to host the food trucks and Iowa Corn Trailer.
Other events Thursday included the Pottawattamie County Queen crowning, prince and princess crowning, and share the fun activities as a few examples.
A large crowd of nearly 100 people gathered for the Pottawattamie County Fair Queen crowning as the 2018 Queen Kyley Nelsen took the stage and thanked the Extension office, fair board, her family and all of the attendees for coming.
She then spoke on the various activities and groups in which both contestants were involved.
The were two contenders for this year’s fair crown.
Erin Carroll was announced first as being a member of 4-H, FFA, choir, band and a multitude of other extracurriculars.
Abi Petersen was announced as the second candidate and being involved in volleyball, basketball, speech, choir 4-H and more.
After some pause and deliberation, Carroll was announced as Pottawattamie Fair Queen 2019, and Petersen was announced as the runner up.
“It was pretty exciting,” Nelsen said. “I was pretty close to both of the candidates.”
Nelsen said she hopes more people get involved in the queen competition as it had been a great experience, and most of the audience members are people participants would already know.
