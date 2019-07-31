Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, announced that its register round up fundraising event will be held beginning Thursday and continuing to Aug. 18 at Hy-Vee’s more than 260 stores.
The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Round Up gives customers the opportunity to donate at checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount.
The money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families. This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food.
“During the last four years, Hy-Vee has served as an outstanding community partner. We are grateful to continue this annual fundraising event and encourage customers to visit their local Hy-Vee from Aug. 1-18 and donate. No matter if it’s a first-time donation or repeat donation, every amount makes a difference in the lives of kids and their families,” said Erica Campbell, executive director of Pinky Swear Foundation.
