Women’s hygiene is a must.
That’s why 166 bras, over 84 undergarments, and over 298 menstrual products were donated to Micah House in July.
With guidance from the I Support the Girls organization, Micah House is collecting these products.
There are still 15 days to reach the collective goal: 84 more bras.
“People rarely donate bras and feminine hygiene products, and all women and teenage girls could benefit from these items,” said Clarrissa Newman, campus coordinator for Charles E. Lakin Human Service Campus.
She noticed women in the single women’s shelter often wore the wrong sized bra or no bra, and said homeless women shouldn’t have to choose between a hot meal or maxi pad.
Newman contacted I Support the Girls after she saw both Iowa and Nebraska did not have an affiliate chapter.
This is a trial to see if the campus can become an affiliate for the surrounding community and organizations, she said.
“We are asking the community to look in their drawers for any used bras that they may no longer wear,” Newman said.
Different hygiene products and other products that can be donated include used or new bras, tampons, maxi pads and underwear.
As long as the individual seal on the item is not broken, tampons and maxi pads will be accepted
“We’ve done some social media pushes and noticed we had more items this last weekend,”said Kate Meyer, community development specialist for Micah House. “It really motivated people to get their drawers cleaned out over the weekend.”
Products can be donated at Micah House Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the designated drop off location at the back of the building.
Offices and businesses that hold donation drives can have products picked up by calling 712-323-4416, or by mailing those products to Micah House at 1415 Ave. J. Council Bluffs.
