The four recipients of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation 2019 Spirit of Courage awards — Deb Bladt of Shelby, Dr. Darcey Butts of Glenwood, Bobbi Calderon of Council Bluffs and Bob Steele of Dunlap — have positive stories to tell.
Each is a cancer survivor. Together, they are the focal point of the annual Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend events this weekend.
In the 17 years since the inception of the Spirit of Courage events, a total of $1.7 million has been raised for the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. The fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured cancer patients who need help paying for medications, treatments, and deductibles as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas.
“Without this type of help, these vulnerable members of our community might simply forgo treatment or medications,” said Tara Slevin, vice president of Volunteer Services and Foundation for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. “We raise the money locally and distribute it locally to the people who need it the most.”
The Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend includes a golf tournament Saturday morning, followed by a gala dinner and auction that evening. On Sunday, the events conclude with a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament. Tickets remain available for the weekend events. Contact the foundation at 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.
Although they are cancer survivors, the journey of the four Spirit of Courage recipients has been difficult at times, and for some, side-effects of the chemotherapy treatments and radiation therapy still persist.
Deb Bladt
Bladt is an inventory coordinator at Doll Distributing in Council Bluffs. Her first indication that something was wrong came early in 2013 when she felt pain in her right shoulder.
“It was a throbbing, achy kind of pain,” she recalls. “I saw a doctor, got a cortisone shot, did some exercises, even went to a chiropractor. But it kept getting worse.”
Ultimately, she went to the emergency room at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where the doctor ordered a CT (computerized tomography) scan that indicated the pain was a result of a cancerous tumor.
“It was up under the clavicle (collarbone) and pressing on nerves,” Bladt said. “If not for that pain, I probably would not be sitting here today.”
She underwent weeks of chemotherapy and radiation treatments to shrink the tumor before it could be surgically removed. She said the radiation burned her throat.
“I couldn’t eat because I couldn’t swallow,” she said. “I had a lung collapse, and I had a blood clot in my left arm and left lung.”
The surgery was performed in the fall of 2013. Although Bladt completed chemotherapy treatments in January 2014, one year after first noticing the pain in her shoulder, some of the side effects continue today.
She hopes that being able to tell her story as a Spirit of Courage recipient may make a difference in others’ lives.
“You need to know your body and know when something is wrong,” she said. “The earlier you catch something, the better off it’s going to be.”
Dr. Darcey Butts
For retired Glenwood veterinarian Butts, an annual checkup in 1995 reveal he had prostate cancer.
“They found my PSA level rising in a blood test as part of a routine physical,” he recalls.
Prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, is a protein produced by normal as well as malignant cells of the prostate gland. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. The blood level of PSA is often elevated in men with prostate cancer.
He underwent surgery to remove his prostate, and subsequent follow-up exams were normal.
Butts, 69, joined the Glenwood Veterinary Clinic after his graduation with a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Iowa State University in 1984 and worked there until his retirement in 2013.
In 2014, a blood test indicated that his PSA level was again rising. Radiation treatments were ordered as a precaution. The radiation therapy was delivered at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center.
Butts said he is grateful for the oncology and radiology services available at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center, so close to his home in Glenwood.
“It is a source of complete, competent care,” he said. “The Cancer Center is an asset to all of southwest Iowa.”
Bobbi Calderon
Calderon is the owner and operator of Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners in Council Bluffs. With “nearly everyone” on her mother’s side of the family having died of cancer, she knew the odds of staying cancer-free her entire life were against her.
Her mother’s death and family history are why Calderon, 56, began undergoing annual mammograms at age 25.
“In May of 2013, I had my regular exam,” she said. “The next day, they called and said they had found something.” A subsequent biopsy revealed Stage 1 ductal carcinoma, the most common type of breast cancer.
After carefully considering her treatment options, she chose to undergo a lumpectomy, surgery in which only the tumor and some surrounding tissue is removed, followed by six weeks of radiation therapy.
Since her cancer experience, Calderon personally reaches out to support and console others who face a similar diagnosis. And, professionally through her Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners, she supports the Charitable Patient Care Fund and the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Breast Health Center by participating in Pink Out Southwest Iowa events each October.
Every donation helps. Community support of Pink Out events, along with a legacy gift and donations from a direct mail campaign, recently enabled the Jennie Edmundson Foundation to purchase a state-of-the-art specimen radiography system that will enhance the care delivered to patients at the Breast Health Center.
Bob Steele
As a police officer for 20 years in Omaha, and now in Dunlap and Woodbine, Steele has proudly put on his uniform and gone out to protect the public. But not even body armor could protect him against a diagnosis of cancer.
It was early 2017. Steele, a father of three and grandfather of four who had lost his wife to cancer in 2008, had experienced some rectal bleeding but dismissed it as hemorrhoids.
“Then one day I went to the bathroom and filled the toilet with blood.”
He met with a doctor in Missouri Valley who ordered a colonoscopy. “The bad news was that it was a cancerous tumor causing the bleeding,” Steele recalled. “The good news, in the doctor’s opinion, was that it was solvable.”
He underwent radiation therapy for 28 days. The location of the tumor made sitting extremely painful and driving nearly impossible. He relied on many people who volunteered to drive him the 50-plus miles from Dunlap to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, and home again. The Jennie Edmundson Foundation assisted by providing gift cards for gasoline.
Surgery to remove the tumor was performed Aug. 10, 2017, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy that had many side effects. It became nearly impossible to eat.
“I dropped from 205 pounds to 150,” he said.
There are lasting effects. He said nothing really tastes the same anymore. He also endures peripheral neuropathy, a pins-and-needles sensation and numbness in his feet.
Steele lauded his doctor at Heartland Oncology & Hematology, Sakeer Hussain, M.D., who supervised the chemotherapy and follow-up. Heartland Oncology & Hematology is a longtime partner of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center.
There are others too many to mention. “I got the name of everyone who treated me on the chemotherapy and cancer side at Jennie Ed, and I wrote each one a personal thank you specific to what they did for me,” Steele said.
Attendees at the Spirit of Courage fundraising dinner and auction will hear more of the award recipients’ compelling stories — and have the opportunity to help current and future cancer patients.
