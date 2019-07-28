The 2019 Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend, hosted annually by Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation, will be held Friday through Sunday in Council Bluffs.
It will include a golf tournament, a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament and a dinner and gala, during which Deb Bladt, Dr. Darcey Butts, Bobbi Calderon and Bob Steele will be honored.
Tickets are still available for the weekend events, including for the Spirit of Courage dinner and silent auction. Contact the Jennie Edmundson Foundation by phone at 712-396-6040 or by email at jefoundation@nmhs.org.
This will be the 17th annual Spirit of Courage Celebrity Weekend, with the event having raised over $1.7 million for the Charitable Cancer Patient Fund. Every year, 100 percent of the proceeds raised by the event go directly to patients and their families who receive support through the fund.
The fund works to reduce financial burdens by helping uninsured or underinsured patients pay for medications and procedures as well as everyday living expenses. Support provided can go toward things including rent, utility assistance, grocery gift cards and gas gift cards to help offset expenses such as travel to and from treatment appointments.
“By bridging some of the gaps that occur when families face the unexpected costs of a cancer diagnosis and by eliminating potential obstacles to receiving care, the Charitable Cancer Patient Fund allows patients to concentrate on doing all they can to overcome the disease,” said Tara Slevin, vice president of Development and Volunteer Services at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation.
“We are grateful for everyone who supports our Spirit of Courage events so that we can extend this peace of mind and financial relief to our patients in need.”
The honorees’ stories are truly inspiring and will highlight what promises to be a very special, exciting and rewarding Spirit of Courage celebration, Slevin said.
Also joining the event to celebrate their stories as well as raise awareness and funds are celebrity guests from the metropolitan area, sports and Hollywood.
Among the favorites who participate year after year are Stan Bahnsen, Grace Bannon, John Beasley, Bickham, Big P, Jeff Braine, Todd Brandt, Chris Bober, Marlin Briscoe, Rad Daly, Richard Horvitz, Erich Hover, Larry Jacobson, Ayla Kell, Joe Kosiski, Sterling Knight, Jon Lieber, Carl Marino, Ilona Marino, J.P. Manoux, Tohoru Masamune, Mike McKnight, Peter Onorati, Robin Riker, Brenden Stai, Jack Swanda, Mayor Matt Walsh, City Councilwoman Sharon White and Lance Zeno.
The Celebrity Weekend events include:
- On Saturday, the Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will tee off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at the Dodge Riverside Golf Club. An awards banquet will follow the tournament.
- The Spirit of Courage Awards dinner and silent auction will be held Saturday evening at the Mid-America Center, with cocktails and the silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Dinner and opening remarks will follow at 7 p.m., followed by Spirit of Courage recipient presentations. Cost of the dinner is $80 per person or $800 for a table of 10.
- The weekend will conclude with a Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament at the Mid-America Center on Sunday. Registration will get underway at noon, with tournament play beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $50 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at 712-396-6040, email jefoundation@nmhs.org or go online to jehfoundation.org.
