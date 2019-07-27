Susan G. Komen Great Plains has awarded an $85,000 grant to Visiting Nurse Association to help breast cancer patients in Nebraska meet their financial, emotional and social support needs. Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa has also awarded VNA a $31,176 grant to meet this same need in Cass County, Iowa, and Thurston and Dakota Counties, Nebraska.
The grants from the two Komen affiliates will support VNA’s Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance, emotional support and system navigation to women and men who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
Research has shown services that reduce financial and other stress for cancer patients improve their quality of life and lead to better treatment outcomes.
In addition to providing financial assistance for daily living expenses, the program’s Patient Advocate works with partners across the state of Nebraska and in southwest Iowa to connect program participants with resources that support their treatment and recovery.
“VNA’s breast cancer assistance program is central to our mission to improve people’s quality of life. We are fortunate to partner with Susan G. Komen to help Nebraskans and Iowans impacted by breast cancer focus on their healing and live with more hope and comfort,” said VNA President and CEO James Summerfelt.
Komen Great Plains is one of more than 70 local affiliates of the world’s largest breast cancer organization, working in communities across the U.S. to meet the most critical needs.
To help achieve Komen’s goal to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026, Komen affiliates fund innovative breast health projects that provide vitally needed breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services and support, including patient navigation, education, medical supplies and financial assistance.
“Susan G. Komen was founded on a promise between two sisters to make things better for those facing breast cancer. Because of the generosity of donors, Komen Great Plains can continue that promise to the people we serve by providing life-saving local programs and groundbreaking research,” said Karen Daneu, CEO, Susan G. Komen Great Plains.
