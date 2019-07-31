Council Bluffs, IA (51503)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.