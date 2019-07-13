Iowa is launching a new “blackout” license plate, and the design is generating some buzz for the Hawkeye State.
“WOW. Well done, IA,” one person responded on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Facebook post.
“So cool!!” said another.
The blackout look is exactly as advertised: A solid black background plate with white lettering — Iowa across the top, the plate number or vanity wording through the middle and the county name across the bottom.
“Simple and elegant — not something you usually say about a license plate,” the Iowa Department of Transportation said. “But that’s what we’re hearing about our new blackout plates.”
Iowa started taking orders July 1, according to the Des Moines Register.
Regular numbered plates cost $35, while personalized plates with up to seven characters or numbers are $60. Renewal fees apply later. Iowa’s regular plates are green, blue and white with an urban-rural silhouette and cost $25 to personalize.
If you already have a personalized plate and want to switch to a blackout plate, you’ll need to mail in a form available at that link.
For details, visit iowadot.gov/blackout.
