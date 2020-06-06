COUNCIL BLUFFS — At age 101, Council Bluffs native Thomas Scarpello is a certified member of the Greatest Generation.
He was born Dec. 18, 1918, barely a month after the end of World War I. His mother gave birth at the height of the influenza pandemic, which killed tens of millions of people around the world.
Now, during COVID-19, he has lived to survive another.
A lifelong resident of Council Bluffs, except for his years in the service, he worked at Union Pacific Railroad for several years before joining the Navy in 1944.
Two of his three brothers and two uncles also served in the Navy. He saw action in both Europe and the Pacific during an eventful tour that covered the last year and a half of the war.
After basic training, Scarpello was assigned to Chicago, where he trained on boats in the Great Lakes. His first deployment was on a supply ship that transported goods to Europe. Then he was assigned to the USS Thomas Jefferson, an attack transport ship, for training in amphibious landings.
His ship carried thousands of troops to the waters off Normandy for the invasion on June 6, 1944. Though a gunner on the ship, he was assigned to the crew of a 36-passenger Higgins boat that ferried soldiers to Omaha Beach in the early hours of D-Day.
“He was in the front of it,” said Scarpello’s daughter Josephine. “He would put the ramp down, and they would go out.”
Then he helped reel the ramp back up so the crew could head back to the ship and move farther out to sea while the battle raged.
Back on gunner duties, he was posted on one of the crow’s nests to help protect the ship. Fortunately, it was never hit by enemy fire.
Two and a half months after D-Day, Scarpello and his crewmates landed troops in Provence for Operation Dragoon, the often overlooked invasion of southern France that was nearly as massive and difficult as the Normandy landings.
The Thomas Jefferson helped shuttle reinforcements and supplies for several months before being reassigned to the Pacific theater. The crew trained with Marines in the Solomon Islands in early 1945 before landing them for several battles in the South Pacific.
The ship landed troops on Okinawa in April and remained offshore for several days before steaming to Pearl Harbor. A month later, the ship headed back to Okinawa carrying troops and supplies.
Thomas Jefferson’s crew kept busy for more than a year carrying troops and supplies between Japan, Hawaii and California.
Scarpello was discharged in 1947. He returned to Council Bluffs and his job at Union Pacific. By a connection through an uncle, he met and married Mary Lucchesi, a distant cousin.
“He went to visit an uncle in Baltimore, and his uncle took him to meet more relatives,” Josephine Scarpello said.
Except for a layoff and a stint at Chicago and North Western railway, Scarpello worked as a freight car repairman at Union Pacific until retiring in 1979. He and Mary had two daughters, Josephine and Diana, and two grandchildren.
After Mary passed away in 2010, he lived with Josephine until he moved into the Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs in 2016.
Although Scarpello never talked much about his experiences in World War II, Josephine knows his Navy service means a lot to him. Every day, he wears a Navy ballcap bearing the insignia of the USS Thomas Jefferson. He’s worn out several.
She knows his memories of June 6, 1944, must be hard ones. When the classic D-Day film “Saving Private Ryan” was released, Josephine recalled, he told his family they should skip it.
“He said, ‘You don’t need to go see that movie. Because I lived it.’ ”
– Omaha World-Herald reporter Steve Liewer contributed to this report.
