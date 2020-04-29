Authorities say two children are dead, ages 8 and 5, and five others are hurt after a driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the driver lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica, KCCI reports.
The patrol said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening and that names will be withheld until all family is notified. The driver was described as a minor.
The crash is under investigation.
- Nonpareil Digital Editor Susan Payne contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.