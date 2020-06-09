CLERMONT (AP) — Two women died Monday while tubing on the Turkey River in northeast Iowa.
Sharon Kahn, 64, and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union, drowned after going over a small dam in Clermont, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that someone heard a cry for help from the tubers and called the sheriff's office about 3:40 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews pulled the women from the water and attempted life-saving efforts before taking them to a hospital in West Union, where they were pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.