OMAHA — A 30-year-old woman died early Saturday after crashing her car during a police pursuit near Gallup’s riverfront campus in north downtown Omaha.
The driver was identified by Omaha police as Brittany Madson, a resident of Carter Lake, Iowa.
Carter Lake police were pursuing Madson’s 2009 Nissan Altima around 4 a.m. Saturday when her car left the road and crashed near Abbott and Gallup Drives. Madson, who was the only one inside the car, was ejected.
Medics declared her dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
A grand jury will be convened because Madson died during a police pursuit.
