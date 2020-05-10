Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, THURSTON, BURT, DODGE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA, HARRISON, SHELBY, POTTAWATTAMIE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&