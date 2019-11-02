Council Bluffs City Council candidates raised $29,229 and spent $40,519 from Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, according to filings with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.
Challengers Deb Bass, Joe Disalvo and Chad Hannan join incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White in Tuesday’s election. Three seats are on the line.
The filings come from two reporting periods, from the start of campaigning through Sept. 28 and from Sept. 29 to Oct. 26, with the most recent reports due on Oct. 31.
Contributions came from a variety of individuals and businesses in the community, with expenditures primarily on advertising, printing of campaign signs, merchandise and mailers, postage and marketing and web services.
Reports covering Oct. 27 through the election — and beyond — are due on Jan. 19, 2020.
Here’s a look at the filings from the six candidates:
Deb Bass
Bass raised $15,845 during the two periods and spent $10,424.
Bass raised $12,340 from 66 individually-listed donors during the first reporting period, with the biggest individual donation $1,000 from R.N. Schlott, chairman and CEO of Warren Distribution. She also received $718.75 in “in-kind” contributions from her campaign chair/treasurer Cory Peters of Council Bluffs for logos, business cards, postcards and other campaign items and work.
Bass spent $4,638.75 during the reporting period, with the most — $1,844.21 — going to herself for printing and reproduction of campaign materials, the filings show.
Bass raised another $3,505 in the most recent reporting period from seven listed contributors, with the largest contribution being $2,500 from Schlott. She spent $5,786.31, with the biggest expense $4,501 to reimburse herself for printing and reproduction of campaign materials.
Bass finished the period with $5,419 in cash on hand.
Joe Disalvo
Disalvo had $1,460.83 left over from his 2017 campaign, during which he did not advance past the primary.
Disalvo raised $1,625 from 12 individually-listed donors during the two reporting periods, with all of it coming during the most recent period. His largest contribution was $400 from Meghan Youngblood of Council Bluffs.
Disalvo listed no contributions and no expenditures during the first reporting period.
The candidate spent $1,541 during the most recent period, including $1,400 spent on advertising with The Daily Nonpareil.
Disalvo had $1,544 in cash on hand at the end of the period.
Chad Hannan
Hannan raised $6,262 during the two periods and spent $5,884.
Hannan raised $4,350 during the first period from 39 individually-listed donors. The largest contribution was $500 from Council Bluffs-based Clanton Custom Lawn. He received $525 in in-kind contributions for photography services from Council Bluffs-based Morrissey Photography.
Hannan spent $2,111.07, with the largest sum, $959.52, to Design4 Inc. of Omaha for campaign signs.
Hannan raised $1,912.50 from seven donors during the second period, the most being $500 each from Scott Doll, Joe Clanton and John Jerkovich. He spent $3,773.76, with the largest expense listed as $1,501 to The Nonpareil for advertising.
Hannan finished the period with $377.67 in cash on hand. He has an incurred indebtedness remaining of $2,641.99 to himself.
Roger Sandau
Sandau raised $8,472 and spent $4,306.
Sandau raised $5,690 from 28 individually-listed donors during the first period, with the largest contribution being $500 each from six people — Jeff Ballenger, Chris Brandt, Jeff Griffis, John Jerkovich, Cynthia Engle and Roger L. Sandau (the candidate’s father).
Sandau spent $2,348 during the period, with the majority, $1,661.18, to Sandau Bros. Sign Company for campaign merchandise. Sandau runs the business with his father.
Megan Tooker, executive director and legal counsel for the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, explained that candidate committees — including those run by a candidate — are allowed to pay fair market values to corporations for campaign expenses.
Sandau raised $1.400 from eight individually-listed donors during the most recent period, with the largest contribution of $250 coming from Scott Doll, Judd and Rebecca Knispel and Ronald Johnson. Sandau spent $1,958.40, with $1,301.40 of that going to Anytime Tees of Council Bluffs for campaign merchandise.
He finished the period with $2,782.67 in cash on hand.
Nate Watson
Watson raised $9,640 and spent $9,014.
Watson raised $4,490 from 33 donors during the first reporting period, with the largest individual donation being $1,000 from Schlott. He loaned his campaign an additional $2,000.
He spent $3,187.46, with the most coming in at $1,462.68 to Printplace.com of Arlington, Texas for printing and reproduction of campaign materials.
Watson raised $5,150 from 10 listed individual donors during the most recent period, with the largest contribution being $2,500 from Schlott. He spent $5,826.96, with the largest sum, $1,772, for advertising with The Nonpareil.
Watson had $2,625.58 in cash on hand at the end of the period, with the outstanding loan of $2,000 left to be paid.
Sharon White
White raised $7,385 and spent $9,350.
White entered the first reporting period with $713.54 in cash on hand from previous filings.
White raised $7,385 from 57 donors, with the largest individual donation being $1,000 from Schlott.
White spent $4,932 on fundraisers and consulting services, paying $4,150 to internet marketing and social media management company Oberdin Consulting of Bellevue, Nebraska.
White’s incurred indebtedness is $2,898.81, owed to herself for covering costs of campaign signs and other advertising materials and office supplies.
White had $3,166.37 in cash on hand at the start of the most recent period and did not raise any additional money. She spent $1,965.26, with the bulk of it being $1,67.26 to Oberdin Consulting.
White ended the period with $1,201.11 in cash on hand. Her incurred indebtedness at the end of the period is $5,534.52, all owed to herself.
***
Tooker said it’s common for candidates to take on debt owed to themselves and then repay that money with leftover campaign funds.
“We see a lot of variations of that,” Tooker said. “We tell them if they have any hope of being reimbursed by the campaign, to list it as unpaid debt; and if they can’t pay themselves, they can list is as an in-kind contribution.”
This election the political action committee Citizens for a Successful Council Bluffs raised $35,200 during the Jan. 1 to June 30 reporting period for PACs. The largest contributor was Schlott, who donated $7,500.
The PAC spent $2,724 on consulting services and postage during the period. It had $38,225 in cash on hand at the end of the period.
A report covering any contributions and expenditures from July 1 to Dec. 31 is due in January of 2020.
The full candidate campaign reports are available at bit.ly/2C66sil.
The PAC report is available by going to bit.ly/2r5lQtd and searching for the committee’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.