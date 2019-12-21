At a press conference Friday morning Police Chief Tim Carmody and Fire Chief Justin James welcomed the First Responders Foundation Council Bluffs Chapter to the area.
“Christmas has come early in Council Bluffs,” Carmody said.
Carmody explained that was because of what the foundation will provide to first responders, their families and the community.
The Council Bluffs chapter’s mission is to serve and honor all first responders and their families, build appreciation and respect for their work and enhance public safety, according to a press release from the First Responders Foundation.
Joining the Omaha organization, the Council Bluffs chapter will have access to all programs and services currently offered. The programs and services can be tailored to specific needs in the area.
“Every year officers put their vests on and go out there and serve even though they know there’s a danger to that,” Carmody said. “Their families stand by them hoping to see them again.”
Carmody said the city does a great job supporting first responders, but this foundation can make that support even better.
After Carmody spoke, James agreed this opportunity would help. James said more than fire trucks and equipment, good personnel are needed.
Almost $2 million in equipment and support have been offered in Omaha since the foundation’s inception in 2008. However, the most important function over the years was the physical and mental well-being programs, said Jim Hanson Jr., chairman for the First Responders Foundation in Omaha.
A post-traumatic stress disorder program is currently offered in Omaha. Hanson said that is one program they’re looking to expand to Council Bluffs.
“Our foundation has been able to provide resources, financial support and mental support,” Hanson said. “We felt the Council Bluffs area needed the same thing.”
Leria Bray, chairman for the First Responders Foundation Council Bluffs Chapter, has participated in the foundation in the past. She said she was immediately moved to get involved.
“These programs on mental health, emotional well-being are vitally important and beneficial to us all,” she said.
Bray said her husband reenlisted in the National Guard after Sept. 11, 2001. She was able to communicate with other military spouses also dealing with deployment.
“I knew who to talk to and ask for help. This should be the case especially for our state side first responders,” she said.
After watching the foundation grow, Bray said she will add a unique perspective as a professional in the community. She said the foundation plans to show value to those committed to public health and safety as well as commitment to ensure first responders are well physically, mentally and financially.
First Responders Foundation Council Bluffs Chapter Board of Directors include: Bray, secretary Vince Rew, and treasurer James Watson.
For more information on the foundation go to firstresponderscouncilbluffs.org.
