The most popular news website in Council Bluffs has a new look.
The new NonpareilOnline.com will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The website loads faster and is easier to read on your phone or tablet. Our online readership is growing, so it’s important we continue to make improvements to the website and offer readers a better experience.
You will find that our website is simpler to navigate. Readers will be able to easily find the topics that interest them so they can quickly catch up on the day’s news.
“It’s all about ease and speed,” Publisher Tom Schmitt said. “We take our No. 1 status seriously and we are determined to do everything we can to make accessing our websites easy on any device.”
Thank you for your continued readership. If it weren’t for you, our original reporting, special reports and award-winning journalism wouldn’t be possible.
If you have any questions, please contact Krystal Sidzyik at 712-325-5742 or Courtney Brummer-Clark at 712-325-5724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.