With the help of the Midlands Humane Society, five severely injured kittens are being given a second chance to live healthy, happy lives comfortably indoors.
The kittens’ injuries were considered severe, as each kitten either needed a pin placed to heal a fracture or a leg amputated, according to Jenny Jarrell, Midlands Humane Society shelter manager.
Typically only one or two of these cases come a year, she said. The Midlands Humane Society was unsure how any of the kittens were injured.
“Realistically, it’s unfortunate we have this many come in at the same time but we’re able to treat them; and it’s good they were kittens because they can adjust to their injuries a lot faster than an older cat typically would,” Jarrell said.
The kittens included Marmalade, a tortoiseshell female; a nameless gray and white female; Logan, a tan and white male; as well as two orange brothers, Harry and Potter.
Each kitten is 12 weeks or younger and was brought in either in late 2019 or early 2020. Logan was brought in as a surrender, but the other kittens were found outdoors around the community and brought in.
The cause of the kittens’ injuries could depend on what environment they were in prior to being brought into the shelter, said Galen Barrett, chief animal control officer for Council Bluffs. He recommended keeping cats and kittens indoors to lessen likelihood of injury. Four of the injured kittens were all found outdoors in the community.
“Best thing is to keep them home where it is safe,” he said. “The likelihood of injury increases if the animal is at large.”
Marmalade has been at the Humane Society the longest. Her front right paw was amputated after it healed incorrectly, although that didn’t slow her down. She is in foster care and is “full of energy,” according to MHS officials. She is available for adoption.
The unnamed gray and white kitten was brought in next, shortly before Christmas. She had a pelvic fracture and is currently recovering on cage rest in a foster home. The kitten was left unnamed for the foster caregivers to name her, Jarrell said.
“They normally want to see their personality before they name them,” Jarrell said. “She hasn’t been there long.”
The remaining three cats — Logan, Harry and Potter — were all brought in around the same time early January. Potter had a pin placed in his front left leg, and Harry had his left back leg amputated. Potter is adjusting, although with the amputation, Harry will have more adjusting to do.
“He’s coming around a little bit more, but he’s having to relearn how to walk,” Jarrell said.
A pin was placed in Logan’s back leg for a femur fracture and he’s on cage rest while he’s recovering. Midlands will provide updates through social media and The Daily Nonpareil when the other kittens are available for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.