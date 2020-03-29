The week just ended saw a “changing of the guard” at Children’s Square U.S.A.
After 48 years at Children’s Square, the last 28 as president and CEO, Carol Wood’s title changed to “past president” at the end of the day on Thursday. Debbie Orduna assumed the leadership position on Friday.
“Debbie has extensive experience in human service work and a strategic vision and optimism regarding opportunities to further Children’s Square’s mission,” Wood said.
Orduna, who brings a 25-year career in the human services field, was most recently employed as executive director of Boys Town-Iowa.
“Children’s Square has a 137-year history of providing brighter futures for families in our community. I am honored to continue this legacy of transformation and giving a voice to families,” Orduna said.
“Now more than ever, our community is in need. I am pleased to join an organization that continues caring for the most vulnerable families, while also using innovation to increase our childcare services. These efforts will ensure vital functions, such as public safety and healthcare can be sustained during this crisis.
“Children’s Square needs and appreciates the community’s financial support with taking on these additional services. We have a big job ahead to ensure foster parents have the resources and supports they need to care for children, to provide child care for those that must work to keep the community operational, to meet the daily and mental health needs of children and families in our care, and support our valued workforce as they continue the charge of bringing hope to those we serve.”
“This is not really my last day at Children’s Square,” Wood said Thursday. “I’ll be staying around for a while to help Debbie with the transition, and I will remain available to help as needed in the weeks and months to come. “
Wood’s career at Children’s Square dates to 1972 when she came to the facility as a student.
“I was a student at Dana College,” she said. “We had the month of January to do something.”
Wood worked part time in the childcare center, then part-time in the dormitory during the summer.
“That was when we were still legal guardians of children — about the end of the orphanage era,” Wood recalled.
She started working full-time at Children’s Square in May 1973. She helped oversee in Clarinda then moved to a group home on the Council Bluffs campus when it opened. A year later, she was transferred to foster care and adoption. By 1980, she had earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Her early years saw her gain experience in children’s programs, the girls detention unit, group care, the foster parent adoption program, the boys program and group home in Clarinda, the boys treatment program, the family therapy project, the campus-based school program and with runaway homeless youth.
“I worked every program from the group up,” Wood said.
By 1987, Wood had become a supervisor of therapists, training staff on children and family therapy. Four years later, in 1991, she was promoted to vice president, and then named interim president in 1992 as a search was underway for a new president.
When the national search left the board without a candidate they could agree on, Wood applied for the president’s position and was hired as president and CEO in 1993.
Asked what sticks out in her mind about some of Children’s Square’s more recent accomplishments, Wood offered the following comments:
“The number of partnerships we have developed and the ways in which services are delivered have been significant accomplishments. Being the anchor agency for the Kanesville-Tinley Neighborhood Transformation Initiative has been phenomenal. Just this past week the new neighborhood banners were hung along the streets. The pride continues.
“Raising $11 million to build the new residential treatment complex and fully renovate and expand the school has been rewarding. Both projects are completed and fulfilling the purposes desired.
“We celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Early Childhood Care and Education program (Children’s Center) in October. When I came to Christian Home as a student in 1972, one of my first assignments was in the Children’s Center. It was created to respond to the need of working parents to have childcare. Moms were going into the workforce as well as the dads.
“Serving nearly 1,300 children, adolescents and young adults (birth to 23) and their families is most meaningful. All but 40 to 50 a day are in placement in the residential treatment program and children’s emergency shelter located here on campus. The remainder live with their families or another family setting or are transitioning into independence.
“Early childhood, grades 1-12 special education, counselling and therapy services, in-home family supports, pediatric integrated health services, family foster care/kinship care and adoptive family supports, visitation services, aftercare for youth aging out of foster care. ... These are many of the services that have continued to be developed over the years — many still being 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“Our mission statement states that families are the most important factor in a child’s development. This evolution of our services emphasizes this belief and value.”
Stepping down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wood noted the parallel to the early days of Children’s Square.
“We quietly marked the 137th anniversary of incorporation of Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. on March 16,” she said. “Our organization was founded in response to the growing needs of children and families who suffered from the effects of the massive flood of 1881. Then, as now, the community came together to respond with a spirit of caring and compassion. These values are upheld every day at Children’s Square.”
Like others, Wood’s plans for retirement have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A trip to Italy that was to have occurred last month has been rescheduled in October.
Wood, who returned recently from a trip to Antarctica, said she feels fortunate to have been able to have made that trip before there were concerns about coronavirus. As a follow-up, she and a friend are planning a trip to the Arctic in August 2021.
Asked what she considers the personal highlight of a successful 48-year career Wood paused, then said it would most likely be her selection to the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame last year.
“I was recognized for being a child advocate — for giving kids a voice,” she said. “It was a very rewarding moment for me.”
