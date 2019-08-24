A wise person once told me, “Getting a pet is like taking on a small tragedy.” For transparency, he heard it first from comedian George Carlin. They’re both right in certain ways.
We know the end will come and it’s never pretty, nor fun, and the pain of death cuts deep into our soul.
But thinking of myself as a “glass half full” kind of person, I like to rationalize that even though all good things must come to an end, there is so much good packed into the time we have with our loved ones.
It’s worth the laughter, the antics, the drama, the pain, and, of course the fun and adventure. The stories and the memories make life wonderful. We have lost three pets in the time span of 10 months. Their passing is bittersweet, as they all lived well into old age and were mostly healthy throughout life.
I wrote an article last fall about our dog, Brody, who we lost this past October. Then it was our cats; Cleo passed in April and Bella this August. I adopted these kittens from the former Council Bluffs Animal Control along Interstate 80 back in 2001.
The cats lived to the ripe old age of 17 and 18, saw me in my first apartment, into marriage, kids, three other moves and a career change. For anyone who thinks pets aren’t part of the family may need to re-evaluate their values.
When a pet crosses the Rainbow Bridge, their owner needs to decide when, and if, they should bring a new pet into the home. Some owners feel the need to get a new pet right away, others wait a couple weeks, a few months or maybe never at all. Do they feel guilty about getting a “new” pet? I hope they don’t. Pets don’t harbor ill-will. It’s OK if you feel the need to fill the void. After all, it’s often the pet that greets you after work. It’s often the pet that lays with you when you are sick. And it’s the pet who doesn’t judge when you eat too much ice cream or binge watch too much Netflix.
The concept of the Rainbow Bridge offers us humans a great deal of comfort. In case you haven’t heard of the Rainbow Bridge, I will share it now (author unknown):
Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge. When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.
All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind. They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers.
Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster. You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.
Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together ...
We’ve brought two new rescue pets into our household in 2019. They were both adopted from the Midlands Humane Society. Staff and volunteers at MHS often say that when you rescue one pet — you’ve really rescued two. There is the one that you took home and the one that will take its place in the kennel at the shelter in hopes of finding their happily ever after. So, take your time to grieve, but please consider sharing your home again with a new pet when one leaves this earth. The joy they bring is truly worth our tears at the end.
Don’t forget our second annual Wags & Wheels Car Show is right around the corner on Sept. 8 at Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave. Admission to see all the cars is free; and you can register a car for just $20. If you do this by Aug. 31, we will include a collectible T-shirt. The first 100 entries also get a dash plaque.
The easiest way to register is through our website, midlandshumanesociety.org, but you can sign up in person at 1020 Railroad Ave. or on the day of the event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please tell your friends and encourage any car fanatics to stop on by and get those cars signed up. There will be food and drink specials, lots of raffles and adoptable animals.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care: Featured here is Maxine, a beautiful 2-year-old female who arrived as a stray. This gal has such strong, striking calico markings. If you’ve been looking for this breed to join your brood, come take a look. Because we are still getting more cats in than those being adopted out, we will continue to run our cat adoption special. During this time, you can adopt all cats older than one year for just $25. Kittens up to 11 months are only $75.
Do you want an older, perhaps lazy cat? Bolt could be the one for you. This handsome 11-year-old male longhair is looking for a new home after he had to be surrendered by his former owners.
Gus is an 8-year-old male border collie who arrived as a stray. He is a shy, sensitive guy looking for a quiet home to enjoy his golden years. Gus may have been an outside dog before coming to MHS, so his new owner must be patient while he learns to acclimate to indoor life & potty training. He seems to like most other dogs and we think he will do well with kids.
Adopt Kisses, an adorable 1-year-old female shorthair. She will get your family hopping with her playful demeanor.
We are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
