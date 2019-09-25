Workers were briefly evacuated from one area of Alter Metal Recycling Tuesday morning because of a small fire.
“It produced quite a bit of smoke,” Assistant Fire Chief Terry Spencer said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, Spencer said. Fortunately, all that burned was some debris at the site.
“There was really no damage, no loss,” he said.
