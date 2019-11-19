The Altrusa Club of Council Bluffs will provide 100 gifts to 100 kids in celebration of the holiday season. The gifts will be funded through Samaritan’s Purse thanks to a $4,000 district grant from its affiliate Altrusa International.
An estimated 22 individuals — group members, students from St. Albert Catholic Schools, Lewis Central Schools and members of Citylight Council Bluffs church — filled boxes Saturday at First Congregational Church.
This is the first time the Altrusa Club of Council Bluffs received a grant this large and have provided shoebox gifts.
“This is the first (time) we’ve done this big of a project,” said Alice Norman-Westphal, international committee member.
“Everything went well and everyone worked well together,” she said. “It was a great time to get together and do the project.”
International committee members had collected supplies since August for Saturday’s event.
“We were looking for a project we felt meant something, and we ran across this one. We put in a grant for it, and our group of Altrusa felt it was a very good project. We used this money to put it together,” said Linda Bell, international committee member.
The shoeboxes are filled with items including an activity book, a reading book, a ball, erasers, doodle pads, a journal, Kleenex, a pencil case, a puzzle, scissors, soap, two pairs of socks, a T-shirt, a toothbrush, a washcloth and a toy.
For boys, the toy was a match box car and for the girls, hair jewelry. The clothing is all bright colors to bring further happiness to the kids by avoiding colors like grey or black, Bell said.
The boxes were separated by tables, filled and labeled by age and gender. These specific boxes will travel internationally to children ages 5 to 9.
“We’re putting our efforts in to share what we have here and what we can send to others in this world of need to make the children happy and pass on goodwill,” Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.