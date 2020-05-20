“Whether you knew her for a day, a month or for years, you were always her ‘dear friend,’” Lisa Gronstal, volunteer coordinator at CHI Mercy Hospital, said of Sister Rosalima Wilkinson, who died Sunday at the age of 90.
Sidelined by regulations imposed protect volunteers as well as to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sister Rosalima, who volunteered at Mercy for more than 20 years, last worked in the gift shop — a place she loved — on March 6.
“She was just an amazing woman of faith and service,” said Marie Knedler, who served as Mercy’s president until her retirement last year, and a long-time friend of Sister Rosalima. “She was 90, but she didn’t act like it. She was a very quiet woman, giving of herself all the time.”
Although she lived in Omaha, Sister Rosalima for many years was called upon to deliver the invocation at Mercy’s annual Heritage Dinner and was well known to those in the community who supported the dinner. She wrote a different prayer each year, an effort for which she received much praise.
Gronstal recalled that while Sister Rosalima generally volunteered in the hospital’s gift shop, she had served on the hospital guild’s board and had, from time to time, modeled during Mercy Style Shows.
She was also known, Gronstal recalled, for the raisin pies she baked for Mercy’s bake sales.
Knedler said her husband, Mike, was particularly fond of Sister Rosalima’s raisin pies. She laughed as she recalled that Sister Rosalima would bake a pie for Mike, “but she would keep one slice for herself.”
Knedler, who said Sister Rosalima loved to cook, also noted that she was artistic and often personally created the cards she would send to friends on special occasions.
Born Dec. 13, 1929, Sister Rosalima — then Merdith Wilkinson — was the daughter of George Wilkinson and Phyllis T. Finley. At the age of 4, Merdith, her younger sister, Phyllis, 3, and brother, Edmund, then an infant, were brought to the St. James Orphanage in Omaha. Their grandmother had become their guardian because their parents were unable to care for the children, and the grandmother, who was also caring for other family members, could no longer care for them.
Patti Kantor, communications director for the Sisters of Mercy, said Sister Rosalima didn’t often say much about her childhood or her time at the orphanage, which, now closed, was operated by the Sisters of Mercy.
“I think she was able to meet with her birth mother later in life,” Kantor said, “but she really considered the Sisters of Mercy who operated the orphanage her mother.”
As she neared her 81st birthday, Sister Rosalima told the Catholic Voice, “(The orphanage) wasn’t anything like what you see in the movies. There were piano lessons, singing and dancing lessons.”
Sister Rosalima and her younger sister, now Servant of Mary Sister Evangeline Wilkinson, told the Catholic Voice they acquired life skills and learned about caring for younger children. In the article, Sister Rosalima called her days at St. James “good days.”
“They were days I wouldn’t change. They were life giving and life making,” she told the Catholic Voice. “They make you who you are.”
“I grew up in an orphanage, and the Sisters of Mercy took care of children. That inspired me to join,” Sister Rosalima told a Nonpareil reporter in 2016.
After the eighth grade, the Wilkinson sisters were placed in homes through Catholic Charities. Sister Rosalima — then still Merdith Wilkinson — was first in her class during her four years at Omaha’s Cathedral High School, from which she graduated in 1947. The scholarship she received to College of Saint Mary allowed her to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher.
Wilkinson entered Mt. Loretto in Council Bluffs on Sept. 8, 1949, where she and Sister Claudia Robinson were both novices. Both celebrated 70 years with the Sisters of Mercy.
“I’ve known her for 70 years,” Sister Claudia said. “She was a wonderful Sister of Mercy in every way. She was very bright, very involved in the community. She loved people — loved being involved with people.”
Having fulfilled her dream of becoming a teacher, Sister Rosalima began teaching intermediate grades at St. Margaret Mary School in Omaha in 1954. Over the following 50 years, she taught or served as an administrator at schools in Nebraska; Missouri; Iowa, including Council Bluffs; California: Washington; and Colorado.
“She was a very talented teacher,” said Sister Claudia, who, like Sister Rosalima, taught for many of her 70-plus years as a Sister of Mercy. “When kids left her classroom, they knew their subject.”
Nonpareil Publisher Tom Schmitt, a “dear friend” of Sister Rosalima for the past dozen years, said, “She had a great laugh and a welcoming smile,” great attributes to be emulated in these troubled times.
