Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose will seek to replace his current boss next year.
Sheriff Jeff Danker announced in January that he would not be seeking another term and retiring at the end of 2020. Ambrose, chief deputy since 2018, said he is entering the sheriff’s election because, “I want to continue to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County and work alongside the great staff at the sheriff’s office.”
“I feel I have the leadership qualities to lead the office,” Ambrose said. “We’ve done a lot of good things over the years. I want to continue doing good things.”
Ambrose grew up in Bedford, graduating from Bedford High School before majoring in social science at Upper Iowa University.
Ambrose started his career in law enforcement as a corrections officer with the Missouri Department of Corrections in 1997 before joining the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in 1998.
He joined the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in 2006, starting in the road patrol division. He moved to the investigations division in 2008, and while with the division was promoted to corporal in 2010 and sergeant in 2013.
Ambrose said investigations was something he’d always wanted to do and is proud of his time working to “solve crimes and fight for victims.”
In 2015, Ambrose became a lieutenant and was assigned to oversee the road patrol and investigations division.
Danker named Ambrose his chief deputy in 2018. Ambrose said he helps with the oversight of six divisions, about 215 full-time employees and a $21 million budget.
“I feel like I’ve seen all aspects of the sheriff’s office and I’m ready to move into that role,” Ambrose said.
Ambrose lives in Underwood with his wife, Stacy, a second grade teacher at Underwood Elementary School, and their three daughters. Ambrose said he spends his free time with family, watching his daughters participate in school and athletic events and playing golf.
His community involvements include spending time as a volunteer coach for a number of teams and serving on the Underwood School Safety Committee.
Ambrose is among at least three declared candidates in the sheriff’s race, along with colleagues Deputy Danielle Bentzinger and Lt. Andy Brown. The Republican primary will be held on June 2.
Candidates will be able to file to run from March 2 to March 25, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.
