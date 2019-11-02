The American Legion Honor Guard has a full day of activities planned for Veterans Day.
The guard consists of members from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and Disabled American Veterans.
“Primarily what we do is military honors and funerals for veterans who passed away. We do it to honor the veterans who have gone before us,” said Brad Powell, captain of the American Legion Honor Guard.
Powell joined after he saw the honor guard perform military honors at his uncle-in-law’s funeral 12 years ago.
“We saw what they did there and decided we should be involved,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing to do to honor my fellow veterans and give back, so I immediately contacted the guy in charge of the honor guard at that time, and said I would like to do this.”
Powell has been captain of the honor guard for the past six or seven years, he said.
For veterans, the honor guard provides a chaplain prayer reading, a flag folding and presentation, a three-volley rifle salute and taps.
One member that had never been up front during military honors did so a month ago, Powell said.
“After we did all that and left there, he said, ‘I’m still shaking.’ I said ‘I understand what you mean.’ When they play taps, it gets me every time. It means very much to us and very much to the families there,” said Powell.
Services are also available for veterans who died previously without those honors by request.
“A very important part of it is being able to honor the veterans that have gone before us, and giving them the honors they deserve when they pass on,” he said.
Besides honors, Powell said the group posts colors and visits veterans in retirement homes. They have donated flags to facilities that did not have any and have donated food to the veteran food pantry.
Last year, the honor guard was chosen to raise a new flag at the Iowa Supreme Court Building in Des Moines.
The Supreme Court Building in Des Moines did not have a flagpole previously.
With Veterans Day 2019 drawing near, the American Legion Honor Guard will participate in the following festivities:
Nov. 8 — Post colors at the YMCA Healthy Living Center at 11 a.m.
Nov. 9 — Veterans Day Parade 11 a.m. (Meal to follow at The American Legion Lounge at 716 S. Fourth St. in Council Bluffs)
Nov. 11 — Post colors at Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway at 9 a.m.
Nov. 11 — Attend the Veterans Program at Lewis and Clark High School at 9:45 a.m.
Nov. 11 — Hold doors at Texas Roadhouse 11 a.m.
