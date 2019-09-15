The American Legion Rainbow Post 2 wants you.
The post and other veteran organizations who use the Legion’s building at 716 S. Fourth St., are looking for new members.
The Legion Act bill was signed in July earlier this year and allowed veterans from Dec. 7, 1941, to present, to join the American Legion.
The bill proclaims the United States was in a state of war during this time providing the change, said Sharlene Anderson, the first female commander of the American Legion in Council Bluffs.
“It’s effective now that those who served after Dec. 7, 1941, are eligible to be an American Legion member — which I think is fantastic, because if you served it shouldn’t matter what period you served,” Anderson said. “You served knowing there was always a chance, and I think this honors all of our veterans.”
Anderson grew up in Council Bluffs and enlisted in the Army at age 17.
Since returning to the metro area after 29 years of service, she said the Legion has helped her “tremendously” and recommended the organization for other veterans.
“I started coming here for a place to hang out and I knew I wouldn’t have loud noises and people bothering me and such,” said Anderson. “It’s helped me come out of my shell again, be proud of being a veteran again — so this has been a lifeline for me.”
Anderson further became involved in the American Legion as a commander about a year ago, and began her second term in July.
“I am trying to make this a successful place and continue on with our legacy,” she said.
Anderson specifically spoke about a need for new members and how the community can be involved.
“The American Legion will literally die with our members if we don’t step up and take the reins,” she said. “We need boots on the ground. We need people in their 50s, 40s and younger to step up.”
More than 400 members make up the American Legion, although Anderson said few come to the meetings or are actively involved. Some activities the American Legion is involved with include dinners and food nights, as well as different ways of aiding homeless veterans.
The Legion pays their bills through dues, and dinners, Anderson said.
Other events the American Legion has are free movie nights for children in the community to enjoy.
“We’ll need all the new members we can get with new ideas,” Legion member Leo Olsen said. “It’s a good place to come have a little camaraderie, see old friends, meet new friends and it’s just a place you can come and enjoy yourself and feel at home.”
The American Legion Auxiliary also changed their policy to allow for military spouses — both male and female — to join its ranks.
For more information or to join the American Legion go online to rainbowpost2.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.