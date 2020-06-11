The Wabash Trace Nature Trail is looking for a little help.
Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project Inc., a nonprofit that maintains the venerable 63-mile trail, is taking applications for two AmeriCorps members to help provide assistance on the trail.
SWINT said it was recently informed that the organization was approved for the Iowa COVID-19 Recovery AmeriCorps Program. Applicants are being sought to fill two positions who will each serve 450 hours over the course of 16 weeks. The part-time terms were designed to provide flexibility in weather and existing schedules, the organization said.
Qualified applicants may begin as soon as June 15.
AmeriCorps members will receive a living allowance of $3,780 for completing 450 hours of service, divided evenly across the term of service, SWINT said. AmeriCorps members will also receive a Segal Education Award worth $1,612.43 when a term has been successfully completed that can be applied to existing debt or future education costs for a variety of technical training, post-secondary and graduate programs.
AmeriCorps members age 55 or older can transfer the education award to a child or grandchild. Student loan deferment or forbearance or forgiveness opportunities may be available depending on the type of student loan. Child care assistance is also available, if needed.
As for the job description: AmeriCorps members will assist trail crew and volunteer members with a variety of trail maintenance issues, but the majority of the tasks will be focused on intensive tree trimming and vegetation management for the entirety of the trail. Members must be at least 17 years of age, hold a valid driver’s license, and adhere to the AmeriCorps terms of service. Chainsaw experience is preferred, although not required.
“We are so excited about the chance to have the Wabash Trace participate as an AmeriCorps Host Site. It will be a huge benefit to the trail,” Rebecca Castle with SWINT said. “The entire trail is 63 miles long, and unfortunately we don’t have the manpower or budget to be proactive in keeping the many trees that line the trail cut back to a point where they are out of the way for trail users and maintenance equipment until they become a problem. This will help us play catch-up on some of the trimming, and take care of some of the ‘hangers’ and ‘leaners’ that may just be waiting for the next storm to become an issue. It’s also a great opportunity for the AmeriCorps Members. Our work crew and volunteers are some of most knowledgeable, dedicated people that I know and the members will have the opportunity over the next 16 weeks to learn from their extensive experience.”
Anyone interested in the positions may email or mail a resume and brief cover letter to the contact mentioned below.
“This could be an excellent opportunity for anyone who is retired, furloughed, temporarily unemployed, or on a seasonal break from school,” SWINT said in a release.
Participation in this AmeriCorps program will allow members to keep any unemployment benefits they are currently receiving, because it is a service and training opportunity, not employment. Service will be completed on the entire length of the trail, but members will be headquartered out of Malvern or Shenandoah.
According to SWINT: The Wabash Trace is a former railroad corridor that was railbanked and turned into a recreational trail for bicyclists, hikers, runners, birdwatchers and other nature enthusiasts. The trail is now 30 years old, and although regular maintenance is done, there are some major projects that will need done to keep the Wabash Trace in good condition for the next 30 years.
Extending from Council Bluffs through Mineola, Silver City, Malvern, Imogene, Shenandoah and Coin to Blanchard at the Missouri boundary, the trail is 63 miles long and has over 70 bridges. With the exception of about 4 miles of asphalt or concrete at Silver City, Malvern and Shenandoah, the trail surface is a crushed limestone.
If anyone has questions about the trail or would like more information about the AmeriCorps Service opportunities, please contact SWINT via Facebook @wabashtrace, email at wabashtracenaturetrail@gmail.com, visit the trail website at wabashtrace.org or call Castle at 515-210-0269.
