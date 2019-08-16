The Bellevue Fire IAFF Local No. 4906 is teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Loess Hills Harley-Davidson to host the third Annual Poker Run to raise funds for Iowa and Nebraska MDA families Saturday.
A new addition this year is a pancake feed from 7 to 11 a.m. at Loess Hills Harley-Davidson, 57408 190th St. Pacific Junction.
“This year is the first year we will have a pancake feed … We’re really excited about that,” said Danielle Jelensperger, development specialist for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Village Inn and Fareway provided donations for the pancake feed.
“We were looking at ways to encourage more people to participate in the fundraiser and not limit it to people who want to go on the poker run with a motorcycle, car or van, so we started the pancake breakfast to give other individuals an opportunity to support muscular dystrophy,” said Kirk Schuelster acting battalion chief.
Free-will offerings will be accepted during the feed.
Registration for the ride will follow from 10 a.m. to noon allowing motorcycles, cars and buses.
Beginning at Loess Hills Harley-Davidson, participants on the ride will make stops at The Emerald Isle in Imogene, the Back Forty in Macedonia, Tastee Treet in Council Bluffs, and The Hood in Silver City before returning to Loess Hills Harley-Davidson.
A card will be collected at each stop.
Riders are expected to return before the last hand around 5 p.m. when the last hand of poker will be turned in.
Give-a-ways are expected after the last hand until 5:45 p.m.
Funds raised will go toward Iowa and Nebraska MDA families, MDA Care Center at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neurology Associates in Lincoln, Nebraska, and sending local kids to MDA summer camp.
Poker registration, prize drawing tickets, party bus tickets or donations are available online at 4906pokerrun.com.
