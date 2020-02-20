A Council Bluffs man who planned to open a confinement broiler (chicken) feeding operation in Pottawattamie County just north of Mineola in Mills County has withdrawn his application to open the facility.
Mike Clifton said Wednesday he has submitted paperwork to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to withdraw his application for the operation, which had drawn the ire of would-be neighbors in the area.
“It was a mutual agreement between (landowner Cory Leick) and I to put a halt to it,” Clifton said. “I’ll be back to square one in searching for land.”
The permit would have allowed Clifton to raise 200,000 to 220,000 broilers every eight weeks on the site located on 253rd Street just north of Applewood Road.
On Tuesday, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors discussed Clifton’s plans to withdraw the application. With no official confirmation that the application has been withdrawn at the time, supervisors voted Tuesday to appeal should the DNR approve Clifton’s application. The board then went into closed session to discuss the possible hiring of outside legal counsel to represent the county should an appeal be necessary.
That appears to be unnecessary.
Cory and Amanda Leick had offered to sell the 60-acre site that would house the eight-barn confinement facility to Clifton.
In late January, protesters filled St. John Church in Mineola to voice their concerns about the project. Most objected to the smell that would be created and the adverse impact on their property values.
Supervisor Scott Belt said after Tuesday’s meeting that he is continuing to work with area representatives in the Iowa Legislature to develop some degree of local control in the permitting process for confinement facilities.
Iowa DNR officials approve or deny permits for confinement facilities on the basis of a “Master Matrix.” The DNR requires a minimum score of 440 on the Master Matrix that rates various critical aspects of a project. Clifton’s proposal scored 480 points, well above the required 440.
When the matter was first brought before supervisors in January, Belt warned fellow supervisors, “Local control is not local control when it comes to this.”
“I don’t think anyone from the state even looked at this site to see what’s nearby — housing developments and the Wabash Trace Nature Trail,” Belt said.
“I’m not against confinement facilities,” he said. “I’d like to create some sort of an overlay that would avoid confinement facilities on land that is developable for other purposes.”
Clifton said everything he did in applying was “by the book” and thought Cory Leick and he were painted in a bad light regarding the proposal. He said he’ll move forward with his plans to open a facility elsewhere.
