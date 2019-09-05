Construction crews will open the I-80 westbound Express ramp to I-29 northbound Friday morning. This will allow travelers on I-80 eastbound not stopping in Council Bluffs to use I-80 eastbound Express lanes if they are traveling to I-29 northbound.
Temporary South Expressway Changes Effective Friday 6 a.m.
Businesses and travelers near South Expressway need to be aware that access to eastbound I-80 and I-29 southbound from South Expressway will be closed until late fall 2019. Drivers can access I-80 eastbound and I-29 southbound via 24th St., Madison Ave. or U.S. 275/Iowa 92.
For more information, visit 511ia.org.
