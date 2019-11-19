Thanksgiving comes late this year and to help local customers with their holiday mailing needs, six greater Council Bluffs-Omaha area postal locations will open their retail windows on Sundays during the holidays, Omaha Postmaster Keith Reid announced today.
The following Omaha area postal retail locations will be open Sunday Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec 15 and Dec. 22:
- Council Bluffs Post Office, 1441 Mall Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Omaha Main, 1124 Pacific St. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Postal Impressions, 5436 S. 136th
- St. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Retail only – no passports)
- Elkhorn Post Office, 20284 Wirt St. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bellevue Post Office, 2609 Victoria Ave. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Fremont Post Office, 348 E. Sixth St. — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The USPS will be expanding its Sunday delivery operations to locations with high package volumes beginning Nov. 24. The Postal Service already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and anticipates delivering more than 6 million packages on Sundays this December. Mail carriers will also deliver packages on Christmas Day in select locations.
The Postal Service offers a new service called Informed Delivery, which allows users to interact with their incoming mail and packages in one convenient, online location.
Informed Delivery is an optional notification service for residential consumers that sends an email to users containing images of the outside of letter-sized mail pieces that are arriving soon.
Users will also be able to view delivery status of packages, provide Delivery Instructions, manage their notifications, and schedule redelivery — all from their smartphone, tablet or computer. Go online to informeddelivery.com to sign up for the free service.
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:
- Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground®
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (
- ZIP Code 093 only
- ) Priority Mail® and First-Class Mail®
- Dec
- . 11
- —
- APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 14
- —
- USPS Retail Ground
- Dec. 18
- —
- APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express®
- Dec. 20
- —
- First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 20
- —
- First-class packages (up to
- 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 2 — Priority Mail
- Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express
*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply.
