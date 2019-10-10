Motorhead Sports-Hoosier Arenacross announced Wednesday that the National Arenacross Series will come to the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, for the first time ever Jan. 3 and 4, 2020.
The event will feature top professional arenacross riders battling on a harsh track. The event includes non-stop professional races and an incredible Freestyle intermission show brought to you by X-Games star, Anthony Murray’s crew. The amazing fan experience will consist of give-always; a STACYC kid’s strider race; Nitro Ned, the world’s craziest racing clown; and Guinness world record holder, Bryan Jackson attempting to wheelie the whole massive Arenacross track.
The rapidly growing Hoosier Arenacross Nationals has taken the nation by storm as the largest indoor motocross tour in the United States.
“Council Bluffs has a strong Arenacross heritage, so it only makes sense to return the most thrilling style of indoor racing to the region,” said Series Director Jay Reynolds. “We are also very excited to be combining the Mid-America Center main arena with the Exhibit Hall to provide the best indoor pit experience ever.”
Go online to hoosierarenacross.com or Edward’s Motorsports for race info, schedule, or information on available classes.
Tickets will go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at the Mid-America Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $15. There will be a Friday night special for kids ages 12 and younger. Seats are $3 more on the day of the show.
For the latest arenacross information, visit hoosierarenacross.com.
