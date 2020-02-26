MISSOURI VALLEY — With the threat of another round of Missouri River flooding a growing possibility, damage to the Vanman drainage district levee that runs through the DeSoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge remains unrepaired, threatening the northwest portion of Pottawattamie County should a new round of flooding occur.
The levee was damaged during flooding in 2011 and has remained unrepaired.
The damage was the subject of a meeting at the DeSoto Bend Visitors Center Monday morning that drew representatives of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state senators and representatives, representative of Iowa’s congressional representatives, the Iowa Homeland Security Emergency Management Department, the Iowa Department of Natural Resouces, the Iowa Department of Transportation and representatives of levee districts in both Pottawattamie and Harrison Counties.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss drainage challenges around the DeSoto Refuge and opportunities to improve flood control.
Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management director, said one alternative that has been suggested would replace the damaged segment of the Vanman levee at DeSoto Bend with a new segment connecting the Coulthard levee to the north to the undamaged section of the Vanman levee south of the current damage.
The cost of construction for the proposed new Vanman levee segment has been estimated at slightly more than $3 million. Fish and Wildlife Service representatives said that plan to build a new segment of the Vanman levee at DeSoto Bend would likely require an environmental impact study. As Missouri River flood water rose beginning last March, the water flowed through breaks in the Vanman levee that were created during the flooding of 2011. Those breaks, coupled with new breaks created by last year’s flooding, allowed flood water to pour into farm ground on what is normally the “dry” side of the drainage district levee systems north of Council Bluffs.
Reed said 15,000 to 18,000 acres of farm ground in the county were impacted by flooding in 2019.
“We need to find a collective path to move forward,” Reed said. “We don’t have another decade to put this off.”
