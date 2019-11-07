Turnout for the combined Council Bluffs City Council and Council Bluffs Community School District and Lewis Central Community School District board elections came in at 12%.
Christy Everett, deputy auditor in charge of elections for the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office, said roughly 5,200 of the city’s 40,156 registered voters cast a ballot.
Turnout was 15% in 2017, 9% in 2015 and 16% in 2013. The elections in 2013 and 2017 featured a mayoral race, which often attracts more voters.
Newcomer Chad Hannan won Tuesday’s election with 3,174 votes, according to unofficial results from the Auditor’s Office. Hannan was followed by newcomer Joe Disalvo, who received 2,950 votes. Incumbent Roger Sandau finished in third place with 2,942 votes.
Deb Bass finished fourth with 2,000 votes. Incumbents Nate Watson and Sharon White rounded out the totals with 1,615 and 1,588 votes, respectively.
In the L.C. school board race, Amie Adkins won her fourth term on the board (her second-consecutive, after a hiatus) with 899 votes, the highest of any candidate in the race.
Brian Stoufer won a second term on the board with 823, the second-highest total, while Daryl Weilage will get to stay for his eighth full term after receiving 724 votes. So far, he has served for 25 years.
Challenger Travis Houseton collected 655 votes to finish fourth.
Challenger Jill Shudak won election to the Council Bluffs school board with top-of-the-vote-count 3,265 votes.
The three incumbents running for another term — President David Coziahr, Vice President Chris LaFerla and past President Troy Arthur — were re-elected with vote totals of 2,646, 2,276 and 2,284, respectively. Coziahr was seeking his fifth term, LaFerla was seeking his second term and Arthur was seeking his third term. Board member Bill Grove did not seek re-election.
Richard Dallinger, who has run for the board several times, again fell short with 1,488 votes. Ryan Batt, who campaigned as a write-in candidate, received 378 votes, coming in last.
Statewide, more than 359,000 Iowans cast ballots in Iowa’s first merged city/school elections held across the state Tuesday.
“Overall, I’m pleased with how the first city/school elections went across the state,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “As Iowa’s voter registration totals continue to soar, I believe turnout in these important local elections will follow that trend and Tuesday was a step in the right direction. We will now be working with county auditors to conduct post-election audits.”
On Wednesday, the Secretary of State’s Office randomly chose one precinct in each county for a post-election audit, the office said. These measures were implemented as part of the Election Integrity and Modernization Act passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017.
Officials with the Secretary of State’s Office joined county, state and federal partners to monitor cybersecurity activities throughout Election Day. There was no increase in cyber alerts or activity on the state or federal level, the office said.
