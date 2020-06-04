The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Republican primary election Tuesday night had one clear-cut winner, with two candidates neck-and-neck for the second spot in the November general election.
Tuesday night ended with Brian Shea in second place in the race with 2,635 votes — per unofficial results — narrowly ahead of Adam Houser, who has 2,614 votes.
Christy Everett with the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office said there are 1,247 Republican absentee ballots that had not come in as of Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m not expecting to get anywhere close to all those,” Everett said, noting they had to be postmarked by June 1.
But with 21 votes separating Shea and Houser, it seems it’s too close to call the race at this point.
Supervisor Tim Wichman finished with 3,517 votes and will move on to the general election, which will also include Democratic challenger Lisa Lima, who was unopposed in the primary and received 4,969 votes.
Wichman was followed by Shea and Houser, with Mitch Kay coming in fourth with 2,464 votes, followed by Donn Dierks in fifth place with 2,032 votes.
Everett will canvas the election to certify results at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Brown has a clear path to replace retiring Sheriff Jeff Danker.
Brown finished with 3,415 votes, defeating Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose, who received 2,588 votes, and sheriff’s office Deputy Danielle Bentzinger, who received 1,732 votes.
“The votes are in, and we came up short,” Ambrose said in an election night Facebook post. “My family and I would like to thank you for all of the support you have shown us during this process.”
On Facebook Wednesday, Bentzinger said, “As you know by now we didn’t get the results we had all hoped for. While the tally is disappointing, our campaign and our effort was not. We fought the good fight, ran a clean race, and I’m very proud of that.”
“I am also proud of all of you, the support, encouragement, and love is what kept me going through the ups and downs that a campaign brings. I appreciate you all so much,” Bentzinger said.
The Democratic primary featured about 1,200 write-in votes.
In her post, Bentzinger said if she was voted for enough to garner the Democratic nomination, “Please know, if that happens I will not accept the nomination and will not continue the campaign into November. I ran firmly as a Republican and will not pivot party platforms for political gain.”
“At this time, please join me in congratulating and supporting our new Pottawattamie County Sheriff, Andy Brown,” Bentzinger said.
On Wednesday, Ambrose said that with a 35% threshold to be the nominee “I’m assuming nobody got that many” in the Democratic primary.
But if he were to win that primary he said, “no, not at this time” of plans to pursue it.
Everett said her office hasn’t counted all the write-in votes yet. She did note, “There are a lot of the Mickey Mouse (votes) and stuff like that.”
Ambrose said “I’m at the same place” of an independent run in November. A message for Bentzinger about an independent run was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.
Currently, that’s not an option. The Iowa Legislature recently passed a law that requires political parties, including third-parties, and independents to submit nomination papers in late winter or early spring, per Iowa political blog Bleeding Heartland.
The blog reported the Libertarian Party of Iowa has filed a lawsuit challenging the law. Previously, third-party candidates and independents had a filing window in the summer after the primaries.
With all that said, a note of correction/clarification: in Tuesday’s, a photo caption noted Brown is replacing Danker. Brown will currently run unopposed in November and while it’s likely he’ll replace Danker, nothing’s set in stone until the general election.
County Auditor Melvyn Houser won an uncontested Republican primary with 6,927 votes. There were no nominees in the Democratic primary.
All local state Legislature primaries were uncontested.
Sen. Dan Dawson, who represents the 8th District that includes Carter Lake and much of Council Bluffs, took the Republican nomination with 2,902 votes. Democrat Steve Gorman will challenge him after winning his primary with 3,250 votes.
House Districts 15, 16 and 22 include Council Bluffs, Carter Lake and most of the remainder of Pottawattamie County.
In House District 16, Brent Siegrist and Jen Pellant won the Republican and Democratic primaries, respectively, and will face off in the general election to replace retiring Republican Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa. Siegrist received 1,761 in the Republican primary, while Pellant received 1,750 in the Democratic primary.
Rep. Charlie McConkey won the House District 15 Democratic primary with 1,491 votes. Sarah Abdouch will challenge him after winning the Republican primary with 1,076 votes.
In House District 22, Rep. Jon Jacobsen received 3,884 votes in the Republican primary. Challenger Shawna Anderson will face him in the fall after winning the Democratic primary with 1,944 votes.
