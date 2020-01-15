Pottawattamie County wouldn’t be Pottawattamie were it not for the Native Americans who arrived here 180 years ago.
The Potawatomi Indians had been living in Illinois, but moved west following the Treaty of Chicago. Billy Caldwell, also known as Chief Sauganash, led around 1,500 Potawatomie to Council Bluffs in 1836.
On at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, Preserve Council Bluffs welcomes author Susan Kelsey to the Council Bluffs Public Library as the next program in the Kanesville Speaker Series.
Her program will tell the tale of Caldwell’s trek and describe the 10 years the tribe lived in the county that bears their name.
The diplomatic and well-educated Caldwell was the son of a Potawatomi mother and a Scotch-Irish father who served in the British Army. Caldwell’s fluency in English as well as the native language of the Potawatomi made him the logical choice of both sides to negotiate the Treaty of Chicago.
That agreement led to the tribe’s relocation to what’s now Council Bluffs, where they built southwest Iowa’s first saw and grist mill along the banks of Mosquito Creek.
This program is part of the Kanesville Speakers Series and is free to members of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. Non-members are welcome to attend for a $5 admission fee.
To ensure sufficient seating, guests are asked to make reservations in advance. Historical Society members as well as non-members need to make a reservation.
Reservations and payments may be made online at TheHistoricalSociety.org or mailed to Preserve Council Bluffs, 333 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, Iowa, 51503.
