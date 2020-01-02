Crash

Police and fire personnel are on the scene of a three-vehicle wreck on northbound Interstate 29 at the 47-mile marker.

 Staff photo/Courtney Durham

Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner traffic indicated the crash involved three vehicles, including semi trucks, and a vehicle occupant is possibly trapped. One vehicle caught fire, which has since been extinguished.

Injuries were reported on the scanner, and at least one person was taken with life-threatening injuries to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Police are shutting down traffic at the 42-mile marker.

The call of the crash came in around 1:30 p.m. The wreck is on the interstate south of Iowa Highway 92.

- This story is developing.

